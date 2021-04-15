Atlanta Falcons News, Breaking News, Stories, Articles, Transactions, Injury Reports, Analysis
2021 NFL Draft: Why Patrick Surtain II could be Falcons' first-round pick
Falcons Release Ito Smith
Falcons Sign Duron Harmon and Cordarrelle Patterson
Daniel Jeremiah explains why QB Trey Lance would be hard for Falcons to pass up
Mock Draft 11.0: With trade prospects brewing, Falcons sit tight, draft top offensive talent
Free Agency
Falcons Re-Sign DE Steven Means, Sign OL Josh Andrews and DT Jonathan Bullard
Apr 01, 2021
The Falcons add depth along the offensive and defensive lines
What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons
Mar 25, 2021
What the recent additions to the Falcons' roster mean moving forward
NFL Draft
Mel Kiper releases two-round mock that has interesting trade option for Falcons
Wyche: Falcons will draft for need, and here's what they need
2021 NFL Draft: Why Trey Lance could be Falcons' first-round pick
Transactions
Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau
Mar 25, 2021
Atlanta Falcons add three via free agency.
Falcons Sign LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris
Mar 19, 2021
Falcons sign two unrestricted free agents to one-year contracts.
Falcons make it official, trade for tight end Lee Smith
Mar 17, 2021
Falcons send a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills
HC/GM Search
New Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: 'It's never a bad thing to add to a strength'
Jan 19, 2021
Arthur Smith gives first impressions of Falcons, Matt Ryan
Jan 19, 2021
Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Terry Fontenot
Jan 19, 2021
Former Saints player, media tweet reactions over Terry Fontenot news
Jan 19, 2021
Podcasts
Early Bird Report
EBR: A closer look at Dean Pees, why he's here, his philosophy and first impressions of Falcons
Feb 01, 2021
Who is Dean Pees and what's being written about the 71-year-old? Why has he decided to come out of retirement a second time to coach with Arthur Smith?
Early Bird Report: Landing spots for Deshaun Watson being talked about, even with Falcons
Jan 30, 2021
It's hard for even Falcons fans to ignore the unfolding saga between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans
Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' final loss
Jan 04, 2021
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Examining the NFL's head coaching carousel
Dec 30, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Falcons have confidence they can play with any team
Dec 29, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' loss to Chiefs
Dec 28, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Developing Falcons' building blocks of future
Dec 23, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' loss to Chargers
Dec 14, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Falcons praise Steven Means as leader and player
Dec 11, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Falcons seeking more from run game
Dec 09, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' loss in Saints rematch
Dec 07, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Isaiah Oliver settling into new role for Falcons
Dec 04, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Activism bringing Matt Ryan, Ricardo Allen closer together
Dec 03, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Younghoe Koo's long journey to become NFL's leading kicker
Dec 02, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' win vs. Raiders
Nov 30, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Foye Oluokun in line for elite matchup with Darren Waller
Nov 27, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Falcons offense facing Raiders defense on upswing
Nov 25, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: How Saints' eight sacks vs. Falcons unfolded
Nov 24, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' loss to Saints
Nov 23, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Taysom Hill rumored to be Saints' starter vs. Falcons
Nov 20, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: The Pro Bowl case for Calvin Ridley
Nov 19, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Julio Jones among best Hail Mary targets in NFL
Nov 18, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Falcons prepping for both Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill
Nov 17, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country
Early Bird Report: Drew Brees's status vs. Falcons up in air
Nov 16, 2020
The top Falcons headlines from around the country