Taking a closer look at why cornerback Patrick Surtain II could be Atlanta's first-round pick

Falcons release running back after three seasons

Atlanta adds a pair of free agents in Harmon and Patterson

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah discusses why he thinks the Falcons will take QB Trey Lance with the No. 4 overall pick

While the trade speculation and options are expected to heat up as the draft nears, Falcons could nab a star at tight end

Free Agency

Falcons Sign Duron Harmon and Cordarrelle Patterson

Apr 15, 2021

Falcons Sign TE Ryan Becker 

Apr 13, 2021

The Falcons add tight end via free agency

Falcons Re-Sign DE Steven Means, Sign OL Josh Andrews and DT Jonathan Bullard

Apr 01, 2021

The Falcons add depth along the offensive and defensive lines

Gono Signs RFA Tender

Mar 25, 2021

What the signings of Mike Davis, Fabian Moreau and Barkevious Mingo mean for Falcons 

Mar 25, 2021

What the recent additions to the Falcons' roster mean moving forward 

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

Mar 25, 2021

Atlanta Falcons add three via free agency.
NFL Draft

While the trade speculation and options are expected to heat up as the draft nears, Falcons could nab a star at tight end

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper released his two-round mock draft on Tuesday morning

There is little doubt among NFL personnel people and coaches what position will be drafted with the top four picks: Quarterback.

Taking a closer look at why quarterback Trey Lance could be Atlanta's first-round pick

Transactions

Apr 15, 2021

Apr 15, 2021

Falcons Sign TE Ryan Becker 

Apr 13, 2021

The Falcons add tight end via free agency

Falcons Re-Sign DE Steven Means, Sign OL Josh Andrews and DT Jonathan Bullard

Apr 01, 2021

The Falcons add depth along the offensive and defensive lines

Gono Signs RFA Tender

Mar 25, 2021

Falcons Sign RB Mike Davis, LB Barkevious Mingo and CB Fabian Moreau

Mar 25, 2021

Atlanta Falcons add three via free agency.

Falcons Sign LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris

Mar 19, 2021

Falcons sign two unrestricted free agents to one-year contracts.

Falcons make it official, trade for tight end Lee Smith

Mar 17, 2021

Falcons send a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills

Falcons re-sign Jaeden Graham

Mar 12, 2021

The Falcons have re-signed tight end Jaeden Graham
HC/GM Search

Fontenot is focused on adding the top talent, even if talent already exists at a position

Jan 19, 2021

The Falcons new coach also details the kind of team he wants to field in 2021 and beyond

Jan 19, 2021

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in former front office executive Terry Fontenot

Jan 19, 2021

A closer look at how the social media world reacted over the news of Terry Fontenot being hired as Atlanta's general manager

Jan 19, 2021

Podcasts

Early Bird Report

EBR: A closer look at Dean Pees, why he's here, his philosophy and first impressions of Falcons

Feb 01, 2021

Who is Dean Pees and what's being written about the 71-year-old? Why has he decided to come out of retirement a second time to coach with Arthur Smith?

Early Bird Report: Landing spots for Deshaun Watson being talked about, even with Falcons

Jan 30, 2021

It's hard for even Falcons fans to ignore the unfolding saga between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans

Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' final loss 

Jan 04, 2021

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Examining the NFL's head coaching carousel 

Dec 30, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Falcons have confidence they can play with any team

Dec 29, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' loss to Chiefs

Dec 28, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Developing Falcons' building blocks of future

Dec 23, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' loss to Chargers

Dec 14, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Falcons praise Steven Means as leader and player

Dec 11, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Falcons seeking more from run game

Dec 09, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' loss in Saints rematch

Dec 07, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Isaiah Oliver settling into new role for Falcons

Dec 04, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Activism bringing Matt Ryan, Ricardo Allen closer together

Dec 03, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Younghoe Koo's long journey to become NFL's leading kicker

Dec 02, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' win vs. Raiders

Nov 30, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Foye Oluokun in line for elite matchup with Darren Waller

Nov 27, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Falcons offense facing Raiders defense on upswing

Nov 25, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: How Saints' eight sacks vs. Falcons unfolded

Nov 24, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' loss to Saints

Nov 23, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Taysom Hill rumored to be Saints' starter vs. Falcons

Nov 20, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: The Pro Bowl case for Calvin Ridley

Nov 19, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones among best Hail Mary targets in NFL

Nov 18, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Falcons prepping for both Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill

Nov 17, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Drew Brees's status vs. Falcons up in air

Nov 16, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 

Early Bird Report: Julio Jones's leadership apparent in win

Nov 10, 2020

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
All News

Report: Falcons will attend Justin Fields' second pro day  

Apr 13, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons will reportedly attend Justin Fields' second pro day

Falcons Sign TE Ryan Becker 

Apr 13, 2021

The Falcons add tight end via free agency

Falcons Add Jake Pfeil as Director of Sports Medicine

Apr 13, 2021

2021 NFL Draft: Why Kyle Pitts could be Falcons' first-round pick

Apr 13, 2021

Taking a closer look at why tight end Kyle Pitts could be the Falcons' first-round pick 

Apr 13, 2021

Apr 13, 2021

Steve Wyche announces partnership with Atlanta Falcons

Apr 13, 2021

Beginning now, through the draft, through the preseason and through the regular season, Steve Wyche will be a contributor to the Falcons digital and broadcast teams.

Apr 09, 2021

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Apr 08, 2021

Find out who draft experts across the country think the Falcons could select in the first round of the NFL Draft

Mina Kimes explains why Falcons have most interesting draft pick, Justin Fields vs. Trey Lance debate and more

Apr 07, 2021

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes gives her thoughts on the Falcons' draft plans, Arthur Smith and the quarterback prospects

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

Apr 07, 2021

Because of the pandemic, the NFL has completely overhauled the format in which teams can evaluate players prior to the draft

Apr 07, 2021

