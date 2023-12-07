Analysis: How the Falcons and Buccaneers have fared since their Week 7 contest and what that means for Sunday's rematch

The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers back in Week 7 thanks to a game-winning field goal from kicker Younghoe Koo.

Dec 07, 2023 at 03:01 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are 3-0 in the NFC South, with their first conference rematch on tap Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.

The two teams already met in Week 7, when the Falcons walked away with a 16-13 road victory thanks to a game-winning 51-yard field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo.

"We thought we left a lot of meat on the bone when we were down there," Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder said. "We just want to put in that same work, same energy to be able to go out here on Sunday and be able to put on a good performance."

The Falcons were 3-3 when they entered that initial matchup and have since compiled a 6-6 record as Week 14 action nears. The Buccaneers were 3-2 and are now 5-7.

That's not the only stat line that has changed.

Below is a look at how both the Falcons and Buccaneers were performing before, during and after the Week 7 game. Averages were calculated for Weeks 1-6 and Weeks 7-13. Week 7 was kept separate because it was the Falcons-Buccaneers game.

NOTE: The Buccaneers' bye was Week 5. The Falcons' bye was Week 11.

12.7.2023-Graphic

Related Links

Both defenses have been allowing more yards – total, passing and rushing – since Week 7 as compared to before. That kind of nixes any comparison there.

The Buccaneers offense, however, is performing better now than it was prior to Week 7. The Falcons cannot say the same. Tampa Bay's average total, passing and rushing yards per game are all higher, while only Atlanta's rushing average is higher.

"There are things that have gone on that we've gotten more efficient with and improved," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "Sometimes they're small things: I think being in sync, I think certainly some of your timing issues. And you have weeks where some bad habits creep back up or somebody takes them away. But yeah, for sure (the team has improved)."

It's tough to use the Falcons' average for passing yards since there was brief quarterback change in Weeks 8-10. Desmond Ridder was sidelined during halftime of the Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and Taylor Heinicke took over the role through the Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have only grown more comfortable with Baker Mayfield at the helm, as evident by their average increase between the two halves of the season so far.

"Earlier, you could tell they were kind of a little bit more vanilla (with Mayfield), just trying to get used to the game," Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. "But now, you can tell he's got complete control of it."

As for the head-to-head matchup, the Falcons performed better on offense across the board against the Buccaneers. Their total, passing and rushing yards were all higher than their respective averages entering the game. The Buccaneers' rushing yards were lower than their average.

The leaders for that game were as follows:

  • TAM: Baker Mayfield, 27-42-1 for 275 yards and a touchdown
  • TAM: Mike Evans, 6/8 for 82 yards and a touchdown
  • TAM: Rachaad White, 13 carries for 34 yards
  • ATL: Desmond Ridder, 19-25-0 for 250 yards
  • ATL: Drake London, 6/7 for 54 yards
  • ATL: Tyler Allgeier, 21 carries for 59 yards

The Buccaneers' names all make sense. They're all atop their team stat boards in their respective categories.

Ridder and London make sense for the Falcons. Allgeier, though, is not their leading rusher. Bijan Robinson is, but he only played 11 offensive snaps due to an illness. 

Robinson is healthy this week, which just goes to show how availability is another variable when looking at the difference between the Falcons and Buccaneers in Week 7 versus Week 14. This isn't just a repeat performance.

"There are always things you adjust," Smith said. "That's the name of the game. It's a chess match every week."

16x9
VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 14 game
news

25th Anniversary of the 1998 Falcons: How the Falcons won their first NFC championship

Watch Part II of an exclusive conversation with the 1998 Falcons players as they look back at their historic season 25 years later. 
news

Falcons injury report: Six players did not participate in Wednesday's practice as Buccaneers prep week begins

Nate Landman (knee) and Kaleb McGary (knee) who sustained injuries in the Falcons last game were among the six held out of practice. 
news

Analysis: How the defense has performed without lineman Grady Jarrett — and who has stepped up

For the last five games, the Falcons have been without defensive lineman Grady Jarrett really since they drafted him in 2015.
news

Defensive lineman LaCale London designated to return from IR

LaCale London was placed on injured reserve Nov. 1, and now his 21-day window is open.
news

Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie, the Calvin Ridley trade, Desmond Ridder and more

The second-year pro has 5.5 sacks and 13 quarterback pressures in 2023.
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 14 of the 2023 regular season

This edition remains the same from last week as Falcons prepare for divisional clash against Tampa Bay. 
news

Bradley Pinion named as the Falcons 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Pinion has helped provide ten of thousands of dollars in aid through his Punts for Purpose initiative this season 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: 49ers back on top; Dolphins, Ravens and Chiefs tightly packed in the AFC and Falcons move on up

Atlanta leads the NFC South by a game after beating New York Jets.
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Why the Falcons still need more in "middle eight" of games

Certain areas have improved for the Falcons since their Week 11 bye, but they could use a bit more consistency in the "middle eight." 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 13 road win over Jets

A one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Jets game in Week 13.

Top News

Analysis: How the Falcons and Buccaneers have fared since their Week 7 contest and what that means for Sunday's rematch

How to watch Falcons game vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Analysis: How the defense has performed without lineman Grady Jarrett — and who has stepped up

25th Anniversary of the 1998 Falcons: How the Falcons won their first NFC championship

Advertising