Analysis: How the defense has performed without lineman Grady Jarrett — and who has stepped up

The averages prove that the Falcons are overall better when Jarrett is on the field. They went from allowing an average of 95.3 yards rushing and 190.1 yards passing per game in the first seven weeks. Those counts changed to 125.4 and 233.2, respectively, in the most recent five games.

On the bright side, the Falcons have been taking down opposing quarterbacks more frequently in recent weeks. Their average jumped from 1.9 to 2.6 sacks per game in the pre- and post-Jarrett periods.

"You see them getting in sync better and better," Smith said. "When those guys are rolling, at the end of the day, you can have the best scheme, but it's going to come down to some of the fundamentals."

While the statistics may vary in their messages, the defense really is starting to find its groove again. The Falcons haven't allowed a single touchdown in the last nine quarters, which stands as the longest active streak in the NFL. As a result, they're riding a two-game winning streak for the first time since the very start of the season, with a rematch on tap Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team the Falcons beat earlier this year.

The best part, there are different players who are making their presence known more than ever amid Jarrett's absence.

"Once the guys got comfortable — hey, I'm a starter in the NFL — then all of a sudden you see the run game picks back up," Gray said. "Because it's always like that. The young guys have to be prepared to step up, and then sometimes they're not prepared and they kind of hurt you on Sunday. But once they get really prepared about what they should be doing, they see themselves as a starter."

And that's when the defense works well as a whole, with highlights all over.

Defensive lineman David Onyemata, who's new to the Falcons but not the NFL, had his first-ever double-digit tackles game in eight years of work during the Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He recorded 10 tackles, in addition to a sack and forced fumble.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree and Arnold Ebiketie have also really stepped up. Dupree, who's also new to the Falcons but not the NFL, had his first two-sack game in the Week 13 win over the New York Jets since 2020. Ebiketie, who's in his second season overall with the Falcons, has had one sack in four of the last five games and already has a team- and career-high 5.5 sacks as a result.

Some other names Smith specifically has praised include outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Albert Huggins, Kentavius Street, LaCale London, Ta'Quon Graham and Zach Harrison.

So, while Jarrett remains the heart of this Falcons defense, there are many other parts operating well enough to keep this beast running near full speed as he recovers.