Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 14 of the 2023 regular season

The Falcons released their updated depth chart ahead of a huge NFC South clash versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.
Like the last version, the Week 14 edition stays the same. There's nothing new, like a transaction or a player put on injured reserve to shift things around.
Continue to note that Cordarrelle Patterson is listed under a Joker or "J" position as Patterson plays multiple positions.
This group will take on the Bucs in a battle for the division Sunday, 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Keith Smith
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Van Jefferson
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Taylor Heinicke
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Albert Huggins
|Kentavius Street
|Travis Bell
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|ILB
|Nate Landman
|Andre Smith Jr.
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Micah Abernathy
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarcco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets during Week 13.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes
Call for questions
Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.