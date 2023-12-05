Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 14 of the 2023 regular season

This edition remains the same from last week as Falcons prepare for divisional clash against Tampa Bay. 

Dec 05, 2023 at 04:05 PM
Amna Subhan

The Falcons released their updated depth chart ahead of a huge NFC South clash versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

Like the last version, the Week 14 edition stays the same. There's nothing new, like a transaction or a player put on injured reserve to shift things around.

Continue to note that Cordarrelle Patterson is listed under a Joker or "J" position as Patterson plays multiple positions.

This group will take on the Bucs in a battle for the division Sunday, 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts Keith Smith John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Van Jefferson
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Albert Huggins Kentavius Street Travis Bell
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman Andre Smith Jr.
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Micah Abernathy
S Richie Grant DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

