Bradley Pinion named as the Falcons 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year

The Falcons video team surprised Pinion by bringing the punter into the team's primary studio to break down the mechanics of field goals. With how good the Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has been, Pinion didn't give the false pretense second thought and began explaining the specifics behind a Falcons game-winning kick.

As Pinion continued, Koo and fellow specialist long snapper Liam McCullough, special teams coach Marquice Williams and more started to file in the studio behind him. They watched as he processed the shock when the screen read, "Just kidding. This is not about field goals."

First, a representative from Compassion International appeared on screen and congratulated Pinion. Then the kids he worked with over the offseason thanked him. A roar of applause from his fellow specialists serenaded Pinion as the video ended and the celebration began.

"That was amazing," Pinion said choking up. "The sponsored kids got me."

Pinion first got involved with the organization's work by sponsoring the children and developmental centers they sponsored, then after the trip to Tanzania, he and his wife created Punts for Purpose for the 2023 season.

This is the second time Pinion has been named a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. In 2017, Pinion was selected as the San Francisco 49ers nominee. Pinion will represent the Falcons in the NFL's annual ceremony leading up to the Super Bowl. The NFL's overall WPMOTY will be named just before the league's title game.