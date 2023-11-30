How to vote your favorite Falcons into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Younghoe Koo, Jessie Bates III, Bijan Robinson and Drake London highlight 29 Falcons on the Pro Bowl Games ballot

Nov 30, 2023 at 01:31 PM
Taylor Garner

Football Communications Coordinator

1920x1080-2[82]

Fan voting for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games is now open. The multi-day competition will feature the NFL's bestplayers at each position as they face off in unique AFC versus NFC Pro Bowl skills competitions and the second-ever flag football game in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, led by head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

Fans can vote as often as they would like to send their favorite players to the Pro Bowl Games starting today, Nov. 27, through Monday, Dec. 25 across a variety of platforms, including:

  • NFL's website: https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote/
  • The Atlanta Falcons website: atlantafalcons.com/probowl
  • Twitter: Fans can vote directly beginning Dec. 11 by posting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official handle or creating a hashtag using the player's first and last name. All posts must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days of voting (Dec. 24-25), social votes will count as double.
16x9
VOTE NOW

This year, the Atlanta Falcons have the following 29 players on the Pro Bowl Games ballot:

Position, Player

CB Dee Alford

RB Tyler Allgeier

S Jessie Bates III

G Matthew Bergeron

DE Calais Campbell

C Drew Dalman

OLB Bud Dupree

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

ILB Kaden Elliss

S Richie Grant

DT Grady Jarrett

K Younghoe Koo

ILB Nate Landman

G Chris Lindstrom

WR Drake London

ST DeAngelo Malone

T Jake Matthews

LS Liam McCullough

T Kaleb McGary

CB Jeff Okudah

DT David Onyemata

RS Cordarrelle Patterson

P Bradley Pinion

TE Kyle Pitts

QB Desmond Ridder

RB Bijan Robinson

TE Jonnu Smith

FB Keith Smith

CB A.J. Terrell

To purchase tickets for the Pro Bowl, which will also be televised from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets. Tickets start as low as $45. In addition to Sunday's event, fans can watch the Pro Bowl Skills Show live from 7 – 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1, on ESPN.

For more information on the Pro Bowl Games, visit nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info.

2023 Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster

We take a look at the players on the current 53-man roster for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons, sponsored by Veepio.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0

Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49
28 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 makes a tackle during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Andre Smith #59 makes a tackle during the second half of the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Travis Bell #74
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Travis Bell #74

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 celebrates after a fumble recovery during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 celebrates after a fumble recovery during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77

Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Updating the statuses of Nate Landman, Jake Matthews and others as Jets practice prep continues

Every player participated in the Falcons' Thursday practice, but three were limited.
news

Why the Falcons should unleash all three running backs 

The Falcons had a season-high 228 yards rushing in their Week 12 win over the Saints.
news

NFL announces Week 15 date for Falcons-Panthers game

The date, time for this NFC South clash had been listed as TBD on the league schedule prior to Thursday's announcement.
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Jets: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons' Week 13 game against the Jets.
news

25th Anniversary of the 1998 Falcons: How the Dirty Bird celebration dance got its name 

Watch the Part I of a conversation with 1998 Falcons players looking back at their NFC championship season. 
news

Analysis: Why Falcons red-zone defense in Week 12 win should be the standard moving forward

The Falcons defense limited the Saints offense to 0-for-5 in the red zone last Sunday to win their Week 12 matchup.
news

Falcons injury report: Participation levels for Nate Landman, Jake Matthews and others revealed as Jets practice prep begins

Cordarrelle Patterson and Calais Campbell received veteran rest on Wednesday. 
news

Jessie Bates III named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for second time 

Safety Jessie Bates III had a pick-six, forced a fumble and made 12 tackles in the Falcons' Week 12 win over the Saints.
news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant and Tre Flowers, plus what it'll take to win NFC South

Falcons must stack wins down the stretch to come out on top of the division for the first time since 2016. 
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 13 of the 2023 regular season

No changes have been made in this edition ahead the Falcons game at the Jets. 
news

Mr. Consistent: How Jake Matthews set the Falcons franchise record for consecutive starts

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews broke former quarterback Matt Ryan's previous record when he notched his 155th consecutive start in Week 12 of 2023.

Top News

NFL announces Week 15 date for Falcons-Panthers game

Why the Falcons should unleash all three running backs 

25th Anniversary of the 1998 Falcons: How the Dirty Bird celebration dance got its name 

How to watch Falcons game vs. Jets: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Advertising