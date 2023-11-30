How to vote your favorite Falcons into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Fan voting for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games is now open. The multi-day competition will feature the NFL's bestplayers at each position as they face off in unique AFC versus NFC Pro Bowl skills competitions and the second-ever flag football game in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, led by head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.
Fans can vote as often as they would like to send their favorite players to the Pro Bowl Games starting today, Nov. 27, through Monday, Dec. 25 across a variety of platforms, including:
- NFL's website: https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote/
- The Atlanta Falcons website: atlantafalcons.com/probowl
- Twitter: Fans can vote directly beginning Dec. 11 by posting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official handle or creating a hashtag using the player's first and last name. All posts must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. During the final two days of voting (Dec. 24-25), social votes will count as double.
This year, the Atlanta Falcons have the following 29 players on the Pro Bowl Games ballot:
Position, Player
CB Dee Alford
RB Tyler Allgeier
S Jessie Bates III
G Matthew Bergeron
DE Calais Campbell
C Drew Dalman
OLB Bud Dupree
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
ILB Kaden Elliss
S Richie Grant
DT Grady Jarrett
K Younghoe Koo
ILB Nate Landman
G Chris Lindstrom
WR Drake London
ST DeAngelo Malone
T Jake Matthews
LS Liam McCullough
T Kaleb McGary
CB Jeff Okudah
DT David Onyemata
RS Cordarrelle Patterson
P Bradley Pinion
TE Kyle Pitts
QB Desmond Ridder
RB Bijan Robinson
TE Jonnu Smith
FB Keith Smith
CB A.J. Terrell
To purchase tickets for the Pro Bowl, which will also be televised from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets. Tickets start as low as $45. In addition to Sunday's event, fans can watch the Pro Bowl Skills Show live from 7 – 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 1, on ESPN.
For more information on the Pro Bowl Games, visit nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/event-info.
