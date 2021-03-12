Videos Jason La Canfora has bold predictions, discusses Smith & Fontenot, NFC South, NFL Draft | Bird Noises Podcast

Videos Nick Shook: Three ideal free agency pairings in the NFC

Videos From South Korea, to the NFL and the Premier League | Younghoe Koo & Heung-Min Son talk about their paths to professional sports

Videos Inspire Change: Arthur Blank and the Falcons reflect on Rep. John Lewis

Videos The impact of HBCUs on & off the field

Videos Scott Pioli lays out dream offseason for the Atlanta Falcons

Videos Game Theory: Cynthia Frelund shares her WR corps rankings with Steve Smith Sr.

Videos Matt Ryan and Terry Fontenot tour new Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center at Flowery Branch

Videos Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith discuss free agency, college pro days and the upcoming draft

Videos NFL Roundtable: Michael Vick details his journey as a black quarterback

Videos The salary cap situation and what it means for Falcons, Saints and NFL - Joel Corry helps explain | Bird Noises Podcast

Videos NFC South rookies make an impact | Grading the 2020 rookies

Videos A New Regime | The story on how Arthur Smith & Terry Fontenot were hired by the Atlanta Falcons

Videos Spread the love | Freddie Falcon's Valentine's Day Freddie-Grams

Videos Arthur Smith calls into the Scott Van Pelt Show

Videos Matt Miller on new life directions, Smith & Fontenot reactions, Free Agency & NFL Draft, and looking back | Bird Noises Podcast

Videos Smith, Fontenot, and McKay tour Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Videos By sharing his story, he has enabled others to share theirs | Thank you, Hayden

Videos Freddie Falcon's Super Bowl Blitz

Videos Arthur Blank discusses new football staff, future of Matt Ryan & Julio Jones, and Super Bowl LV

Videos Gurley: 'I definitely have to reach out to' Arthur Smith on returning to Falcons

Videos Girls flag football: Growing the game in Georgia

Videos Roger Goodell surprises Steve Cannon with NFL Salute to Service award

Videos New Falcons DC Dean Pees speaks to the media for the first time

Videos Special Teams Coordinator Marquice Williams addresses the media for the first time

Videos Case for Canton? William Andrews and why he's the GOAT of Falcons fullbacks | Bird Noises Podcast

Videos Dave Ragone, Falcons' new Offensive Coordinator, speaks to the media for the first time

Videos Reactions to new Head Coach Arthur Smith, GM Terry Fontenot | Face-to-Face

Videos Younghoe Koo reveals secret behind his trick-shot kicks

Videos Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot first meeting and visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Videos A clear vision for the future, with the right people | Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot

Videos General Manager Terry Fontenot Introductory Press Conference

Videos Falcons new General Manager Terry Fontenot arrives in Atlanta

Videos Pelissero explains why Falcons agreed to terms with Arthur Smith

Videos Grady Jarrett discusses what he learned from training with Ray Lewis growing up

Videos Arthur Smith takes questions on Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, building staff in introductory news conference

Videos Arthur Smith joins 'NFL Total Access' after accepting Falcons HC role

Videos Head Coach Arthur Smith Introductory Press Conference

Videos Falcons Audible: Arthur Smith & Terry Fontenot - first impressions, first moves, and looking ahead to Free Agency, the draft, and the future