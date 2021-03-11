Falcons Home | Atlanta Falcons – atlantafalcons.com

news

Report: Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith to attend Trey Lance's Pro Day

news

Falcons re-sign Younghoe Koo, three more exclusive rights free agents 

news

2021 Pro Day Tracker: Updating schedule, list of prospects, Falcons visits, draft history

news

Falcons awarded three compensatory picks ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft

news

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

news

NFL free agency: Three cornerbacks who the Falcons could target

video

The impact of HBCUs on & off the field

The impact of HBCUs on and off the field is significant. We take an inside look at the importance of historically black colleges and universities.
video

Scott Pioli lays out dream offseason for the Atlanta Falcons

NFL Network's Scott Pioli lays out dream offseason for the Atlanta Falcons.
video

Mic'd Up | Best of 2020

Follow along with your favorite players and check out the best 'Mic'd Up' moments of the 2020 season.
video

2020 Atlanta Falcons: A cinematic recap

The 2020 NFL season was unlike any other. Take a look at this exclusive cinematic footage featuring all the Falcons top moments and plays. The best of Mini-Movie, presented by Georgia Lottery.
video

Calvin Ridley | best catches of 2020

Watch wide receiver Calvin Ridley's best catches from the 2020 NFL season. He finished the year with 90 catches for 1,374 yards and 9 touchdowns.
video

Koo is True | Every 50+ yard field goal by Younghoe Koo

Watch every field goal 50 yards or more made by Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo during the 2020 NFL season. He finished the season 8-8 on 50+ yard field goals, earning a spot in the 2021 ProBowl.
gallery

Best of Falcons at Work | Best of 2020

gallery

Photos: Freddie Falcon's Valentine's Day Freddie-Grams

gallery

Best of the away uniforms | Best of 2020

gallery

Best of the Draft Class | Best of 2020

