Week 13: What happened in Falcons road win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Atlanta Falcons wring out a 13-8 victory in a rainy Week 13 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Below is how every game recap this 2023 season will be broken down by quarter for right-at-the-buzzer consumption, starting with a note that New York won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Atlanta's ball to start.
FIRST QUARTER
It was quite the slug fest for most of the opening period. The Falcons had two offensive drives that combined for 11 plays and 20 yards, both ending in punts. The Jets' first two featured 13 plays and 49 yards combined, also punted away.
Atlanta's third drive, however, put points on the board … for New York. The Jets had pinned the Falcons at their own 1-yard line after a 47-yard punt. Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder gained a yard on a run and then handed it off to running back Bijan Robinson. Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams took Robinson down in the end zone, resulting in a New York safety.
That was the only point-resulting play in the first quarter.
Ridder completed one of his five passes for 16 yards. He was sacked once for a loss of 5 yards. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson was the leading rusher with two carries for 11 yards.
Jets quarterback Tim Boyle completed four of his seven passes for 34 yards. He was sacked once by Falcons linebacker Bud Dupree for a loss of 5 yards.
Scoring plays:
Jets: Quinnen Williams safety … 2-0, NY
End Q1: 2-0, NY
SECOND QUARTER
The next time the Falcons were in the end zone was for the right reason. Their second drive of the second period consisted of six plays for 47 yards, and it was capped off with a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt.
It's worth noting that touchdown drive was set up by a Jets turnover. Falcons linebacker Nate Landman forced a fumble out of Jets running back Dalvin Cook. Falcons cornerback Dee Alford recovered the loose ball.
The Jets were able to add to their score with a 27-yard field goal from kicker Greg Zuerlein. That series was highlighted by a deep 36-yard pass from Boyle to wide receiver Xavier Gipson. It was the longest play of the first half.
The Falcons were able to get into the Jets' red zone before halftime, but Atlanta was stopped from reaching the end zone. It made it to the New York 4-yard line. Two consecutive incomplete passes brought out Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo with four seconds remaining for a 22-yard field goal.
Scoring plays:
Falcons: Desmond Ridder 20-yard pass to MyCole Pruitt; Younghoe Koo PAT … 7-2, ATL
Jets: Greg Zuerlein 27-yard field goal … 7-5, ATL
Falcons: Younghoe Koo 22-yard field goal … 10-5, ATL
Halftime: 10-5, ATL
THIRD QUARTER
Both teams came out of halftime and put up field goals. The Jets used nine plays to net 47 yards before Zuerlein came out to make a 46-yard kick. The Falcons then put together 14 plays to net 51 yards before Koo put a 42-yard kick through the uprights. Neither team broke into the other's red zone.
There wasn't much else until less than 30 seconds remained and Falcons safety Jessie Bates III intercepted Boyle. Bates made the pick at the Atlanta 32-yard line.
(NOTE: That's Bates' fifth interception this season, setting a new single-season career high with five games left.)
Otherwise, the Falcons had a three-play drive for minus-6 yards that ended in a punt. The Jets had a three-play drive for 1 yard that ended in a punt. New York was only two plays into its last drive before Bates put a stop to it prematurely.
Scoring plays:
Jets: Greg Zuerlein 46-yard field goal … 10-8, ATL
Falcons: Younghoe Koo 42-yard field goal … 13-8, ATL
End Q3: 13-8, ATL
FOURTH QUARTER
Nobody wanted to do anything. The Jets and Falcons basically punted the ball back and forth for 15 minutes. Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss' forced fumble was the only break in the that, but Atlanta's offense couldn't cash that turnover in.
Landman went down with 11:16 remaining. It was after a Jets run play with running back Dalvin Cook. About four minutes later, Landman was announced as questionable to return due to a knee injury but never came back to the game.
That was actually the third Falcons injury. Cornerback A.J. Terrell was ruled out in the second quarter with a concussion. Offensive lineman Kaleb McGary went out with a knee injury and was questionable to return since the second quarter, but never returned.
Scoring plays:
None
Final: 13-8, ATL
