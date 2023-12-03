Week 13: What happened in Falcons road win over Jets

The Falcons move to 6-6 on the season after their Week 13 trip to New York. 

Dec 03, 2023 at 04:26 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Atlanta Falcons wring out a 13-8 victory in a rainy Week 13 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Below is how every game recap this 2023 season will be broken down by quarter for right-at-the-buzzer consumption, starting with a note that New York won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Atlanta's ball to start.

FIRST QUARTER

It was quite the slug fest for most of the opening period. The Falcons had two offensive drives that combined for 11 plays and 20 yards, both ending in punts. The Jets' first two featured 13 plays and 49 yards combined, also punted away.

Atlanta's third drive, however, put points on the board … for New York. The Jets had pinned the Falcons at their own 1-yard line after a 47-yard punt. Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder gained a yard on a run and then handed it off to running back Bijan Robinson. Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams took Robinson down in the end zone, resulting in a New York safety.

That was the only point-resulting play in the first quarter.

Ridder completed one of his five passes for 16 yards. He was sacked once for a loss of 5 yards. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson was the leading rusher with two carries for 11 yards.

Jets quarterback Tim Boyle completed four of his seven passes for 34 yards. He was sacked once by Falcons linebacker Bud Dupree for a loss of 5 yards.

Scoring plays:

Jets: Quinnen Williams safety … 2-0, NY

End Q1: 2-0, NY

Related Links

SECOND QUARTER

The next time the Falcons were in the end zone was for the right reason. Their second drive of the second period consisted of six plays for 47 yards, and it was capped off with a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt.

It's worth noting that touchdown drive was set up by a Jets turnover. Falcons linebacker Nate Landman forced a fumble out of Jets running back Dalvin Cook. Falcons cornerback Dee Alford recovered the loose ball.

The Jets were able to add to their score with a 27-yard field goal from kicker Greg Zuerlein. That series was highlighted by a deep 36-yard pass from Boyle to wide receiver Xavier Gipson. It was the longest play of the first half.

The Falcons were able to get into the Jets' red zone before halftime, but Atlanta was stopped from reaching the end zone. It made it to the New York 4-yard line. Two consecutive incomplete passes brought out Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo with four seconds remaining for a 22-yard field goal.

Scoring plays:

Falcons: Desmond Ridder 20-yard pass to MyCole Pruitt; Younghoe Koo PAT … 7-2, ATL
Jets: Greg Zuerlein 27-yard field goal … 7-5, ATL
Falcons: Younghoe Koo 22-yard field goal … 10-5, ATL

Halftime: 10-5, ATL

THIRD QUARTER

Both teams came out of halftime and put up field goals. The Jets used nine plays to net 47 yards before Zuerlein came out to make a 46-yard kick. The Falcons then put together 14 plays to net 51 yards before Koo put a 42-yard kick through the uprights. Neither team broke into the other's red zone.

There wasn't much else until less than 30 seconds remained and Falcons safety Jessie Bates III intercepted Boyle. Bates made the pick at the Atlanta 32-yard line.

(NOTE: That's Bates' fifth interception this season, setting a new single-season career high with five games left.)

Otherwise, the Falcons had a three-play drive for minus-6 yards that ended in a punt. The Jets had a three-play drive for 1 yard that ended in a punt. New York was only two plays into its last drive before Bates put a stop to it prematurely.

Scoring plays:

Jets: Greg Zuerlein 46-yard field goal … 10-8, ATL
Falcons: Younghoe Koo 42-yard field goal … 13-8, ATL

End Q3: 13-8, ATL

FOURTH QUARTER

Nobody wanted to do anything. The Jets and Falcons basically punted the ball back and forth for 15 minutes. Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss' forced fumble was the only break in the that, but Atlanta's offense couldn't cash that turnover in.

Landman went down with 11:16 remaining. It was after a Jets run play with running back Dalvin Cook. About four minutes later, Landman was announced as questionable to return due to a knee injury but never came back to the game.

That was actually the third Falcons injury. Cornerback A.J. Terrell was ruled out in the second quarter with a concussion. Offensive lineman Kaleb McGary went out with a knee injury and was questionable to return since the second quarter, but never returned.

Scoring plays:

None

Final: 13-8, ATL

Game Photos | Week 13 Falcons at Jets

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets during Week 13.

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 pursues the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 pursues the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 pursues the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 pursues the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with tight end Jonnu Smith #81 after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with tight end Jonnu Smith #81 after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with tight end Jonnu Smith #81 after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with tight end Jonnu Smith #81 after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 react after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 99

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 react after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 pursues the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 pursues the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 defends during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 defends during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 forces a fumble during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 99

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 forces a fumble during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 kicks off during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 99

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 kicks off during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 defends during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 defends during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 looks on during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 99

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 looks on during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 99

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 99

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 99

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 offensive huddle during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 offensive huddle during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is tackled after catching a pass during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is tackled after catching a pass during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 offensive huddle during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 offensive huddle during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 99

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 99

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 99

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 99

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 99

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 lines up to kick a field goal during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 99

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 lines up to kick a field goal during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and linebacker Andre Smith #59 make a tackle during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 99

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and linebacker Andre Smith #59 make a tackle during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35, safety Jessie Bates III #3, and cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 make a tackle during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)z
74 / 99

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35, safety Jessie Bates III #3, and cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 make a tackle during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)z

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 react during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 react during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 reacts after kicking a field goal during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 99

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 reacts after kicking a field goal during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 react during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 react during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 lines up to kick a field goal during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 99

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 lines up to kick a field goal during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 react during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 react during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 catches a pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 catches a pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 makes a tackle during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 99

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 makes a tackle during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 makes a tackle during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 99

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 makes a tackle during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 react during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 react during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to hand off during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to hand off during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 99

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 99

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 99

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of cleats during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 99

Detail view of cleats during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 catches a pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 99

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 catches a pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 99

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9
VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

Bair: Falcons show gumption finding a way to get an ugly win, but the result should come with a word of caution

Atlanta moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a victory over the Jets and a Saints loss.
news

'It's why you continue to work': Falcons defense finds recipe for success in Week 13 win over New York Jets

Bud Dupree said the Falcons have to give credit where credit is due, and a lot of that credit -- he says -- goes to defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. 
news

Falcons offense does just enough to beat Jets in Week 13

The Falcons totaled 194 net yards of offense in Sunday's win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
news

Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 13 matchup with New York Jets

Game status of WR Mack Hollins and DB Mike Hughes revealed. 
news

Falcons designate tight end, linebacker as practice squad elevations

TE Parker Hesse and LB Milo Eifler are eligible to play Sunday against the New York Jets.
news

Five things to watch when Falcons visit New York Jets in Week 13

Above all else, consistency is key for Atlanta team trying to win consecutive games for the first time since September.
news

Why Falcons need offensive line to be 'tough, nasty and physical' down the stretch

Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Drew Dalman, Matthew Bergeron and Jake Matthews didn't allow a sack and helped produce a season-high 228 rushing yards in a key Week 12 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
news

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith announces game designations for Mack Hollins, Mike Hughes for Week 13 game against New York Jets

Wide receiver Mack Hollins and cornerback Mike Hughes are questionable for Jets faceoff.
news

Who will win in Week 13, Falcons or Jets? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face the Jets at Metlife Stadium on Sunday
news

Nerdy Birds: Jessie Bates, Desmond Ridder in the clutch and Bijan Robinson chasing 1,000 yards 

After a crucial win against New Orleans moved the Falcons to 3-0 in the NFC South and 5-6 overall the team controls its own destiny as the calendar turns to December. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the statuses of Nate Landman, Jake Matthews and others as Jets practice prep continues

Every player participated in the Falcons' Thursday practice, but three were limited.

Top News

Bair: Falcons show gumption finding a way to get an ugly win, but the result should come with a word of caution

'It's why you continue to work': Falcons defense finds recipe for success in Week 13 win over New York Jets

Falcons offense does just enough to beat Jets in Week 13

Game Photos | Week 13 Falcons at Jets

Advertising