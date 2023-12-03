Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 13 matchup with New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After receiving a questionable designation on Friday, wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and defensive back Mike Hughes (hand) are officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Hollins suffered an ankle injury in a Week 9 loss to the Vikings. He missed the Falcons next two games following their Week 11 bye. This will be the third consecutive game Hollins has not been available. The veteran receiver participated in practice this week, but was limited. It was the first time Hollins participated in practice since the injury.
Meanwhile, Hughes was a full participant all week. He suffered his hand injury early in the Week 12 win over the Saints.
Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.
Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 13:
QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB)
WR Mack Hollins
CB Mike Hughes
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DL Travis Bell
TE John FitzPatrick
DL Joe Gaziano
