Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 13 matchup with New York Jets

Game status of WR Mack Hollins and DB Mike Hughes revealed. 

Dec 03, 2023 at 11:28 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After receiving a questionable designation on Friday, wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and defensive back Mike Hughes (hand) are officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Hollins suffered an ankle injury in a Week 9 loss to the Vikings. He missed the Falcons next two games following their Week 11 bye. This will be the third consecutive game Hollins has not been available. The veteran receiver participated in practice this week, but was limited. It was the first time Hollins participated in practice since the injury.

Meanwhile, Hughes was a full participant all week. He suffered his hand injury early in the Week 12 win over the Saints.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 13:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB)

WR Mack Hollins

CB Mike Hughes

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Travis Bell

TE John FitzPatrick

DL Joe Gaziano

Travel Photos | Falcons Jet to New York

The Falcons take flight to New York to face the Jets in week thirteen of the 2023 regular season. #RiseUp

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 2, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Bair: Falcons show gumption finding a way to get an ugly win, but the result should come with a word of caution

'It's why you continue to work': Falcons defense finds recipe for success in Week 13 win over New York Jets

Falcons offense does just enough to beat Jets in Week 13

Game Photos | Week 13 Falcons at Jets

