Five things to watch when Falcons visit New York Jets in Week 13

1. Consistency

The word above was the Falcons theme of the week. Through consistency the Falcons can build the type of positive momentum required to win a bunch and ultimately take the division.

That's a plane the Falcons haven't reached much this season but must find starting on Sunday. Here's why that's easier said than done: They were super motivated to snap a three-game losing streak coming off a bye, entering a rivalry week practicing hard, executing better and playing like they wanted it more.

Can they bring that type of energy, focus and passion against the struggling Jets? They'll have to. The Falcons aren't in a place where they can dominate with a less-than-stellar effort. And while the Jets quarterback situation hasn't been great, New York has quality skill players and an excellent defense.

The Falcons must find a way replicate their Saints level of energy and execution Sunday at MetLife Stadium to maintain their place atop the NFC South and get one win closer to a playoff position.