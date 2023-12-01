Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith announces game designations for Mack Hollins, Mike Hughes for Week 13 game against New York Jets

Wide receiver Mack Hollins and cornerback Mike Hughes are questionable for Jets faceoff.

Dec 01, 2023 at 01:09 PM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Receiver Mack Hollins and cornerback Mike Hughes are questionable for the Falcons Week 13 game against the New York Jets, Arthur Smith announced after Friday's practice.

Hollins injured his ankle in a Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and missed the two following games. He participated in every practice this week, for the first time since sustaining the injury, but was limited in each session.

Hughes (hand) fully participated in practice all week after he injured his in the first quarter of the Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Inside linebacker Nate Landman is expected to play Sunday, Smith said. Landman did not practice Wednesday and then was listed as a limited participant in the following two practices leading up to the Falcons game at the Jets.

Offensive lineman Jake Matthews was a full participant in Friday's practice. Matthews had been limited in the previous two outings.

View the full injury report and game designation for both the Falcons and Jets here. The Falcons will release their inactives report 90 minutes before kickoff so check back here for injury updates Sunday.

