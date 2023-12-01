Who will win in Week 13, Falcons or Jets? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face the Jets at Metlife Stadium on Sunday

Dec 01, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

The Falcons broke a three-game losing streak last week and look to make it two straight as they travel to face the New York Jets in Week 13.

Meanwhile, the Jets haven't won since late October and will be itching for a win. The 21-day practice window opened for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but after just a few months removed from when Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon, the Falcons will see Tim Boyle as the Jets signal caller.

Boyle made his first start for New York last week in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. The veteran threw for 179 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Last week most experts picked against Atlanta, but the Falcons ended up on top beating division rival New Orleans Saints. This week the Falcons are heavily favored to win, as all but two pundits chose the Falcons. Check out the full picks below:

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick
Jeremy Fowler | ESPN Falcons
Kimberly Martin | ESPN Falcons
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Falcons
Dan Parr | NFL.com Falcons
Tom Blair | NFL.com Falcons
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Jets
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Jets
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Falcons
Bill Bender | Sporting News Falcons

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Jets

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Jets match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against New York in Week 13.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Alge Crumpler #83 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Alge Crumpler #83 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons 01
Atlanta Falcons 01
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 6, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 6, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Chris Draft #54 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11th, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Chris Draft #54 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11th, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ on October 29, 2017. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ on October 29, 2017. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Kara Durrette/© 2017 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Doug Johnson #11 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Doug Johnson #11 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Conrad Hamilton #24 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11th, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Conrad Hamilton #24 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11th, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Rodney Thomas #20 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11th, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons running back Rodney Thomas #20 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11th, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the preseason game in New York against the New York Jets on August 11, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ on October 29, 2017. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ on October 29, 2017. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Kara Durrette/© 2017 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on August 9, 1995.
Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson #32 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on August 9, 1995.

© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ on October 29, 2017. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ on October 29, 2017. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Kara Durrette/© 2017 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 6, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 6, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 6, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 6, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Photograph of the Atlanta Falcons mascot during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 6, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Photograph of the Atlanta Falcons mascot during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 6, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jeff George #1 during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 24, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jeff George #1 during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 24, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Norm Johnson #9 during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 6, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Norm Johnson #9 during the game in Atlanta against the New York Jets on September 6, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bob Christian #44 during the game in New York against the New York Jets on October 25, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bob Christian #44 during the game in New York against the New York Jets on October 25, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ on October 29, 2017. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ on October 29, 2017. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Kara Durrette/© 2017 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ on October 29, 2017. (Photo by Michael Benford/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from the game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ on October 29, 2017. (Photo by Michael Benford/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Benford/© 2017 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Steve DeBerg #17 during the game in New York against the New York Jets on October 25, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Steve DeBerg #17 during the game in New York against the New York Jets on October 25, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in New York against the New York Jets on October 25, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in New York against the New York Jets on October 25, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tim Dwight #83 during the game in New York against the New York Jets on October 25, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tim Dwight #83 during the game in New York against the New York Jets on October 25, 1998. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1998 Atlanta Falcons
