Who will win in Week 13, Falcons or Jets? Expert Picks

The Falcons broke a three-game losing streak last week and look to make it two straight as they travel to face the New York Jets in Week 13.
Meanwhile, the Jets haven't won since late October and will be itching for a win. The 21-day practice window opened for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but after just a few months removed from when Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon, the Falcons will see Tim Boyle as the Jets signal caller.
Boyle made his first start for New York last week in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. The veteran threw for 179 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Last week most experts picked against Atlanta, but the Falcons ended up on top beating division rival New Orleans Saints. This week the Falcons are heavily favored to win, as all but two pundits chose the Falcons. Check out the full picks below:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Falcons
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Falcons
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Falcons
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Jets
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Jets
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Falcons
