Falcons injury report: Updating the statuses of Nate Landman, Jake Matthews and others as Jets practice prep continues

FLOWERY BRANCH — Every player participated in the Falcons' Thursday practice, the team announced.
Linebacker Nate Landman (thigh), offensive lineman Jake Matthews (hip) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) were listed as limited participants in the latest Week 13 participation report.
Landman was held out of practice Wednesday, while Hollins and Matthews were limited.
Cornerback Mike Hughes (hand) was listed as a full participant for the second straight day.
Click here for the updated participation levels of both the Falcons and the New York Jets prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET contest at MetLife Stadium. Game designations will be announced Friday with the teams' final official injury report.