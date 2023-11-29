Analysis: Why Falcons red-zone defense in Week 12 win should be the standard moving forward

The Falcons defense limited the Saints offense to 0-for-5 in the red zone last Sunday to win their Week 12 matchup.

Nov 29, 2023 at 05:39 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Week 12 saw the Atlanta Falcons' best red-zone defensive performance so far this season.

Sure, it was the third time the Falcons shut out an opponent in the red zone. But last Sunday was the first time the Falcons actually benefited from an opponent reaching the red zone. Yes, benefited. Hold on to that claim.

New Orleans made it within the Atlanta 20-yard line five times. Three of those visits turned into Saints field goals. The other two were turnovers. Both came courtesy of Falcons safety Jessie Bates III and both ultimately led to points for the Falcons.

Bates had an interception he returned 92 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Then, in the third quarter, he forced a fumble that defensive lineman Albert Huggins recovered and the offense used the resulting possession to score another touchdown.

"Any time offenses get in that red zone, you can bend ... but you have to stand up," Bates said. "I think that's what we did. … That's what really good defenses do."

For those keeping count, the Saints totaled nine points off their field goals from failed red-zone attempts. The Falcons had 14 off red-zone takeaways. That means the Falcons finished with a five-point advantage out of the Saints' red-zone trips. There's the unorthodox benefit that should be a goal each and every week.

It's no shock the Falcons won then, by nine points.

The same can't really be said about the other two games in which the Falcons consistently stopped their opponents within the red zone. They're split, with the Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars went 0-for-1. They lost the ball on downs, missing out on seven points had they scored a touchdown, but still won by 16 points.

The Buccaneers were 0-for-2. They had two field goals, missing out on an additional eight points had they scored touchdowns. They lost by three points.

Table inside Article
Outcome Opp Red Zone What Happened
Week 1 ATL 24, CAR 10 1/2 DWNS, TD
Week 2 ATL 25, GRB 24 2/3 TD, FG, TD
Week 3 DET 20, ATL 6 1/4 FG, FG, TD, END
Week 4 JAX 23, ATL 6 0/1 DWNS
Week 5 ATL 21, HOU 19 1/3 FG, FG, TD
Week 6 WAS 24, ATL 16 2/3 FG, TD, TD
Week 7 ATL 16, TAM 13 0/2 FG, FG
Week 8 TEN 28, ATL 23 1/1 TD
Week 9 MIN 31, ATL 28 3/6 FG, TD, FG, TD, FG, TD
Week 10 ARI 25, ATL 23 2/4 FG, TD, TD, FG
Week 12 ATL 24, NOR 15 0/5 FG, INT, FG, FUM, FG

Related Links

Red-zone defense, obviously, matters. However, it's not all that matters. The loss to the Jaguars proves that. As does the fact eight touchdowns have been scored against the Falcons beyond the 20-yard line.

"The motto always is, 'If they don't score, they don't win,'" Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie said. "So, I think we try to lean on that and hold them from scoring."

In theory, it ought to be easier for an opponent to score when closer to the end zone. There's a shorter distance to travel and whatnot. But the Falcons have the third-best red-zone defense in the NFL, having given up 13 touchdowns in 34 red-zone defenses, which breaks down to a 38.2% conversion rate.

Solely for comparison: No. 1 are the Baltimore Ravens at 37.5%. Second are the Buccaneers at 37.8%.

The Falcons travel to play the New York Jets this Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX) for their Week 13 matchup. The Jets are the worst — literally 32nd — in the league when it comes to their offensive red-zone efficiency. Their offense has converted on seven of the 25 attempts, for a 28% success rate.

Looking at those numbers alone, the Falcons defense should have no problem limiting the Jets offense. Atlanta just needs to execute.

"We don't feel like anyone can beat us consistently," Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss said, "when we do our job."

pro-bowl-vote-2023-1920x1080

Send Our Squad To The Pro Bowl

Vote now to send your favorite Falcons' players to the 2023 Pro Bowl!

VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

25th Anniversary of the 1998 Falcons: How the Dirty Bird celebration dance got its name 

Watch the Part I of a conversation with 1998 Falcons players looking back at their NFC championship season. 
news

Falcons injury report: Participation levels for Nate Landman, Jake Matthews and others revealed as Jets practice prep begins

Cordarrelle Patterson and Calais Campbell received veteran rest on Wednesday. 
news

Jessie Bates III named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for second time 

Safety Jessie Bates III had a pick-six, forced a fumble and made 12 tackles in the Falcons' Week 12 win over the Saints.
news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant and Tre Flowers, plus what it'll take to win NFC South

Falcons must stack wins down the stretch to come out on top of the division for the first time since 2016. 
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 13 of the 2023 regular season

No changes have been made in this edition ahead the Falcons game at the Jets. 
news

Mr. Consistent: How Jake Matthews set the Falcons franchise record for consecutive starts

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews broke former quarterback Matt Ryan's previous record when he notched his 155th consecutive start in Week 12 of 2023.
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Eagles keep top spot, 49ers move up and Falcons jump up above Saints

Ravens, Cowboys and Jaguars show well in previous week of games. 
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: How the Falcons best carried the momentum in win vs. Saints

Plus a look inside the Wednesday practice the Falcons couldn't stop talking about after the game. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 12 home win over Saints

A one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Saints game in Week 12.
news

Bair: Desmond Ridder came up clutch to beat Saints, but Falcons need more QB consistency, fewer critical mistakes to win NFC South

Second-year pro threw for 168 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his return to starting lineup.
news

Bijan Robinson, Falcons run game dominate in season-high rushing effort

The Falcons recorded a season-high 228 yards rushing, Bijan Robinson led the way with 91 yards. 

Top News

25th Anniversary of the 1998 Falcons: How the Dirty Bird celebration dance got its name 

Analysis: Why Falcons red-zone defense in Week 12 win should be the standard moving forward

Jessie Bates III named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for second time 

Mr. Consistent: How Jake Matthews set the Falcons franchise record for consecutive starts

Advertising