Analysis: Why Falcons red-zone defense in Week 12 win should be the standard moving forward

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Week 12 saw the Atlanta Falcons' best red-zone defensive performance so far this season.

Sure, it was the third time the Falcons shut out an opponent in the red zone. But last Sunday was the first time the Falcons actually benefited from an opponent reaching the red zone. Yes, benefited. Hold on to that claim.

New Orleans made it within the Atlanta 20-yard line five times. Three of those visits turned into Saints field goals. The other two were turnovers. Both came courtesy of Falcons safety Jessie Bates III and both ultimately led to points for the Falcons.

Bates had an interception he returned 92 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Then, in the third quarter, he forced a fumble that defensive lineman Albert Huggins recovered and the offense used the resulting possession to score another touchdown.

"Any time offenses get in that red zone, you can bend ... but you have to stand up," Bates said. "I think that's what we did. … That's what really good defenses do."

For those keeping count, the Saints totaled nine points off their field goals from failed red-zone attempts. The Falcons had 14 off red-zone takeaways. That means the Falcons finished with a five-point advantage out of the Saints' red-zone trips. There's the unorthodox benefit that should be a goal each and every week.

It's no shock the Falcons won then, by nine points.

The same can't really be said about the other two games in which the Falcons consistently stopped their opponents within the red zone. They're split, with the Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars went 0-for-1. They lost the ball on downs, missing out on seven points had they scored a touchdown, but still won by 16 points.