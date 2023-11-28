Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 13 of the 2023 regular season

No changes have been made in this edition ahead the Falcons game at the Jets. 

Nov 28, 2023 at 04:17 PM
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

The Falcons have released the latest regular season depth chart heading into their game at the New York Jets.

Several editions have seen different variations, with transactions and players sent to the injured reserve, but this is not one of them. No changes have been made to the chart since last week.

As always, continue to note that the "J" listed next to Cordarrelle Patterson stands for "Joker," as the versatile veteran plays multiple positions.

This group will travel to face the Jets at Metlife Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts Keith Smith John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Van Jefferson
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Albert Huggins Kentavius Street Travis Bell
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman Andre Smith Jr.
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Micah Abernathy
S Richie Grant DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

