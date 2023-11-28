Mr. Consistent: How Jake Matthews set the Falcons franchise record for consecutive starts

Breaking the record could very well be just the beginning. Bruce wouldn't be surprised if Jake tops his own 229-game start streak. Jake certainly has the dedication and determination to break the family streak.

He'd do so by flying under the radar.

"I think his greatest quality is that he never gets mentioned," Bruce said. "I know the coaches, and there never has to be a conversation about the left tackle, like, 'Is Jake going to show up this week?' There's never a conversation about, 'Well, can we do that on the left side?' Because Jake is there. They know he's a very intuitive and athletic player.

"I think his greatest skill is showing up – and you not noticing him."

That could be seen as a double-edged sword.

Jake has been named to the Pro Bowl only once, in 2018. For comparison, Bruce was chosen 14 times. Mack was seven.

Jake has also never received an All-Pro honor, first- or second-team. Again, Bruce earned 10 nominations. Mack had three.

A lack of national recognition does not equate to a lack of internal appreciation.

"The people in that building know how valuable he is to the organization," Bruce said. "He's been a little frustrated by not getting some of the accolades, and I'm like, 'Man, the greatest endorsement you get is by the Falcons extending your contract. Because they don't do that for everybody.'"

Jake signed a three-year extension prior to the 2022 season, meaning he's locked in through 2024.

"Guys that do a job really well that aren't flashy? Don't take them for granted, especially in this league," head coach Arthur Smith said. "You could argue that he's literally one of the better picks of Falcons history when you get that kind of consistency."

Simply starting isn't enough, either. Jake must be a part of all the action.

Out of the 10,490 offensive snaps the Falcons have totaled in regular-season play since 2014, Jake has taken 10,239 of them. When one tally goes up, the other is bound to go with it. The output should hover around its current 97.6%, though, because Jake isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

"Jake makes us all better," Ledford said. "It's not just us as a team. He makes me better as a coach, makes his teammates better as players. We're very fortunate to have him."

That is why Jake's legacy is already in the making. It's not finished, by any means. No one would even hint that he's close to done.

But it's already noteworthy.