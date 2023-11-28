NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Eagles keep top spot, 49ers move up and Falcons jump up above Saints

Ravens, Cowboys and Jaguars show well in previous week of games. 

Nov 27, 2023 at 11:48 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Buffalo Bills are perplexing. They have so much talent and a top tier quarterback. While they've dealt with injuries on defense, they can still compete on that end. But they can't seem to put it all together and be the elite squad many expected them to be in 2023. 

We saw another example of that on Sunday, when they let a winnable game against Philadelphia slip away. That's why they're hovering around .500 with an uphill climb to reach the AFC playoffs. That conference has lots of worthy competitors, and we'll see some top squads ending their season in 2018. 

The NFC has a few top teams, with possibly the biggest division battle coming from the south. The Falcons moved atop the division after being the Saints by two scores on Sunday, which moved them up some in this week's power rankings. 

There was serious shuffling after Week 12 action, where we had some upsets and teams surging up from the middle of the pack. Let's take a look at how the league shakes out heading into Week 13:

(9-1)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts for MVP? After Sunday's win over Buffalo, just maybe.

(8-3)
2
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle all on the same offense? That ain't fair.
(8-3)
3
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce got some help in the pattern. Chiefs cruise to victory. Coincedence? I think not.
(9-3)
4
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
So much talk about Lamar and his weapons, but that Ravens defense is elite.
(8-3)
5
1
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Jevon Holland turned a hail mary into a pick six. Dolphins must be doing something right.
(8-3)
6
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott plays some games like an elite quarterback. A Thanksgiving victory over Washington was one.
(8-3)
7
3
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Texans-Jags is gonna be a fun, fun rivalry.
(8-3)
8
3
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Jared Goff lost three fumbles. Can't do that and expect to win, even when you quarterback a solid team.
(6-5)
9
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Trevor Lawrence (jokingly) said he wished he had a bunch of bad QBs in the AFC South. He's right. Nobody wants C.J. Stroud in their division.
(6-6)
10
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Bills looked great against the Jets. They're gonna have to win a bunch in a row to get back in this thing.
(7-4)
11
3
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett heard a pop in his shoulder but is just day-to-day. Browns may have avoided disaster. But they still have a QB problem.
(7-4)
12
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
More than 400 yards for Pittsburgh's beleaguered offense. Yay!?! But only 16 points scored. Ho-hum. Takes some shine off the effort.
(6-5)
13
4
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Lots has been said about the Broncos turnaround. Not enough about a defense that has done a complete 180.
(6-5)
14
6
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
A softer next few games could keep Indy's good thing going.
(6-5)
15
3
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
A lull could turn into a free fall with games against Dallas, S.F. and Philly in the next three weeks.
(5-6)
16
3
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Are the Rams really contenders? Maybe so.
(5-6)
17
5
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
If the Falcons generate takeaways and dominate up front like they did against New Orleans, they can compete with anybody.
(5-6)
18
4
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Some franchises just refuse to stay down. The LaFleur-led Packers are one.
(5-6)
19
5
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Saints loss to Atlanta might have lasting repercussions. So many guys go hurt.


(5-6)
20
6
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
This just in: Quarterbacks are important.
(6-6)
21
7
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Four picks for Josh Dobbs. Is the magic wearing off?
(5-7)
22
5
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Can't figure out where to put these guys. Their results depend solely on superhuman efforts from Crosby, Adams and Jacobs.
(4-7)
23
2
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers season defined by underachievement.
(4-6)
24
1
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs have talent but no winning formula. Can't close out games.
(4-8)
25
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
No touchdowns and a win. Still counts, but doesn't inspire confidence.
(4-7)
26
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
This quarterback situation is such a mess. And must be such a difficult turn for an otherwise talented team.
(4-7)
27
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Titans have some talent, but a ways to go to rebuild itself into the bully it once was.
(4-8)
28
1
Giants_table
New York Giants
Giants say Daniel Jones will be the starter when healthy again. Well, yeah. I can think of 82 million fully guaranteed reasons why.
(4-8)
29
2
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Jack Del Rio walked the plank after the latest Commanders loss. More trips are probably coming as we move into the offseason.
(2-10)
30
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Can Kyler Murray play defense? And catch his own passes? He might need to.
(2-9)
31
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Pats will be back in the QB market, and should have a high pick to acquire one.
(1-10)
32
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Firing the coach won't change the fact the Panthers can't protect, score, stop or re-gain next year's first-round draft pick.

