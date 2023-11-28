NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Eagles keep top spot, 49ers move up and Falcons jump up above Saints

The Buffalo Bills are perplexing. They have so much talent and a top tier quarterback. While they've dealt with injuries on defense, they can still compete on that end. But they can't seem to put it all together and be the elite squad many expected them to be in 2023.
We saw another example of that on Sunday, when they let a winnable game against Philadelphia slip away. That's why they're hovering around .500 with an uphill climb to reach the AFC playoffs. That conference has lots of worthy competitors, and we'll see some top squads ending their season in 2018.
The NFC has a few top teams, with possibly the biggest division battle coming from the south. The Falcons moved atop the division after being the Saints by two scores on Sunday, which moved them up some in this week's power rankings.
There was serious shuffling after Week 12 action, where we had some upsets and teams surging up from the middle of the pack. Let's take a look at how the league shakes out heading into Week 13:
Call for questions
Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.