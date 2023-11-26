'No. 3 is special. Let's start off there': Jessie Bates III, Falcons defense shows strength in win vs. Saints

With another multi-turnover day for Jessie Bates III and a clean red zone for the defensive unit overall, the Falcons took control of New Orleans in win. 

Nov 26, 2023 at 06:07 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

ATLANTA -- First things first, Kaden Elliss said in the aftermath of the Falcons' 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, give credit where credit is due.

"Well, No. 3 is special," Elliss said of Jessie Bates III. "Let's start off there."

For the second time this season, the Falcons veteran safety notched a multi-turnover day. Bates accumulated three turnovers against Carolina in Week 1. Elliss said Sunday's Week 12 game made him feel that Carolina game "all over again," as Bates returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and forced a fumble at the very end of the third quarter that the Falcons recovered. Elliss called Bates' turnovers "the biggest sigh of relief" in the moment.

Three days after Thanksgiving, echoes of gratefulness ricocheted around the Falcons post-game locker room. The Falcons were thankful for Bates.

"This guy just keeps making plays," Calais Campbell said.

Said A.J. Terrell a few lockers over: "That's what we brought him here for, to be a difference maker. He's living up to that day-in and day-out."

Said Elliss across the room on a follow-up: "It was kind of like, 'Dang, c'mon, we gotta make a play.' ... We say that, but (Bates is) the guy who actually goes out there and does it."

Bates sat amongst it all. Soaking it in. When it was his turn to speak, he was -- of course -- asked about his two turnovers. The more poignant part of his post-win availability was, however, what he said about the defense as a whole.

Yes, the Falcons scored 14 points off those two turnovers (big in a game the Falcons won by nine points). For Bates, though, it meant just as much that the defense was as secure as it has ever been in the red zone.

New Orleans never made it across the goal line Sunday even though they found themselves in the red zone five times. Despite the Saints accumulating 444 yards of total offense, that stat meant little compared to the fact New Orleans kicked six field goal in the game. They made five of the six. Two of their red-zone appearances ended in the Bates turnovers. The Saints may have had nine plays of more than 15 yards a pop, but they never put up more than three points a pop, either.

That's why Sunday was a true bend-but-don't-break day for this defensive unit.

AF_20231126_ATLvsNO_JB3_4596
Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

Bates said this performance was an example of where the Falcons defense wants to be. He added it meant a lot to see the offense put together one of its best drives of the day after his forced fumble to start the fourth quarter.

Starting on Atlanta's own 5-yard line, the offense drove all the way down to the New Orleans 26-yard line. After a timeout, Desmond Ridder connected on a dime to Bijan Robinson for a 26-yard touchdown reception. It was a series of events the Falcons have been missing. So, it wasn't a moment lost on Bates.

"It's something we've struggled to do, piecing drives and piecing momentum together as a team," he said. "For us to do that, get a turnover and then go down and score and make it a two possession game, that's what we've been talking about that we gotta do, separate from people when we get the opportunity and we did that today."

The Week 12 win couldn't have come at a better time, Bates continued. The Falcons lost their last three games prior to their Week 11 bye. They were 4-6 heading into Week 12 but still fighting for a spot atop the NFC South. The Saints -- and outside noise -- was standing in their way.

For Bates, he heard the noise. He saw the task at hand. He welcomed it, in fact. And after a divisional win against a bitter rival, he thought the Falcons did what was necessary to get back on track.

That's the hope at least as the Falcons sit at 5-6, tied for a first-place spot in the division.

"You come off of three or four losses and everybody's asking questions: 'Is (Arthur Smith) going to be here? Are they making the right decisions with the quarterback?'" Bates said. "But one thing I love about this team is its mindset and just being able to block out all the noise and just get back to work.

"The job's not finished."

Game Photos | Week 12 Falcons vs Saints

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints during Week 12.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 leads the huddle before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 leads the huddle before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 warms up before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 warms up before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 warms up prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the locker room before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the locker room before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks through the tunnel before warmups before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks through the tunnel before warmups before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players run out prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

T.I. walks out with the players before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
T.I. walks out with the players before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

T.I. and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 run out before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
T.I. and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 run out before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks out before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 walks out before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs out before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 runs out before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The Coin Toss before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
The Coin Toss before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 returns an interception during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 returns an interception during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 scores a touchdown after an interception during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 and safety Richie Grant #27 react during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 and safety Richie Grant #27 react during the first quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands the ball off to Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands the ball off to Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts after a first down during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts after a first down during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts after a first down during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts after a first down during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons Players huddle during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Players huddle during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 react during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 react during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Freddie Falcon on the sideline during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Freddie Falcon on the sideline during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 reacts after a play during the second half during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 reacts after a play during the second half during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second half during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second half during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons Players line up for a play during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Players line up for a play during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 lines up to kick a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 lines up to kick a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores a field goal during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores a field goal during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

The win graphic on the halo board after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The win graphic on the halo board after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 shakes hands with the New Orleans Saints quarterback after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 shakes hands with the New Orleans Saints quarterback after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 shakes hands with the New Orleans Saints quarterback after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 shakes hands with the New Orleans Saints quarterback after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 interacts with a New Orleans Saints player after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 interacts with a New Orleans Saints player after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 interacts with a New Orleans Saints player after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 interacts with a New Orleans Saints player after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

