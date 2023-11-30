NFL announces Week 15 date for Falcons-Panthers game

The date, time for this NFC South clash had been listed as TBD on the league schedule prior to Thursday's announcement.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The date for the Week 15 contest between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers has officially been set.

The Falcons-Panthers game will take place on Dec. 17 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, the NFL announced Thursday. That's a Sunday. Action will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and air live on FOX.

The date had been listed as TBD on the league schedule, waiting to see how the season went. Atlanta is currently 5-6 atop the NFC South standings, while Carolina is 1-10 at the bottom.

The Falcons and Panthers already met in Week 1, with the Falcons taking a 24-10 victory at home in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

