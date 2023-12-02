Falcons designate tight end, linebacker as practice squad elevations

TE Parker Hesse and LB Milo Eifler are eligible to play Sunday against the New York Jets.

Dec 02, 2023 at 03:58 PM
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Falcons have designated tight end Parker Hesse and linebacker Milo Eifler as standard practice squad elevations, the team announced Saturday afternoon, making them eligible to play Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

This marks Hesse's third elevation, making this the last time he can play and then revert to the practice squad. If he's elevated for a fourth time – odds are great he will be, possibly as early as next week – the Falcons will have to sign him to the active roster or release him.

Hesse has been an active member of the Falcons offense for years, a versatile chess piece head coach/offensive play-caller Arthur Smith likes to use in a number of different roles. He played 23 offensive snaps last week against New Orleans, 37% percent of the overall total. He was elevated in Week 12 and back in Week 1, before he ended up on practice squad injured reserve on Oct. 3 He was designated to return to that unit on Nov. 20

Expect a large role for him against the Jets despite having MyCole Pruitt, Jonnu Smith, Kyle Pitts and John FitzPatrick all healthy and available.

Eifler provides depth a linebacker behind starters Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman and primary reserve Andre Smith Jr. This will provide some insurance for Landman, who missed Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury but was ultimately not given an injury designation and deemed ready to play.

This elevation would be Eifler's first with the Falcons. He signed with the team on Sept. 19. He has spent time with the Commanders and Dolphins over the past few seasons, with 13 games played in his young career, all for Washington.

Atlanta Falcons | My Cause My Cleats

View photos of Falcons players customized that showcase and bring awareness to causes that mean the most to them through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. Click here to learn more about the causes.

Desmond Ridder's cleats are dedicated to the Mal Mal's Pals cause in the name of Ridder's cousin Mallory who has Down Syndrome. The organization works with Down Syndrome of Louisville to support and raise awareness around the condition.
Andre Smith Jr's cleats represent the Black Women's Health Imperative. The organization is the only national non-profit solely focused on health equity for Black women in the U.S.
Barry Wesley chose the Covenant House of Georgia for his cleats. The organization opens doors to youth experiencing homelessness and escaping trafficking providing them with stability.
The Bijan Robinson Foundation is Robinson's cause for his cleats. The foundations helps bridge the gap in opportunities to help kids succeed on and off the field.
Bradley Pinion selected Compassion International for his cleats. Pinion has worked with the organization all season in his Punts for Purpose initiative that helps aid mothers and babies survive their first year of life in low-income countries.
Calais Campbell's cleats are dedicated to The Elephant in the Room. Campbell is passionate about destigmatizing mental health and addressing needs in the Black and brown community. The organization promotes education and open dialogue surrounding mental health.
Carlos Washington chose the American Society for Deaf Children for his cleats. Washington is the grandchild of deaf grandparents and is now an advocate for the community. The cause is committed to helping deaf and hard of hearing children with access in inclusive environments through mentoring, advocacy, resources, and collaborative networks.
Chris Lindstrom's cleats represent Best Buddies. The organization is committed to halting the physical, social and economic isolation of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.   Lindstrom has close ties to the cause as his sister is a member.
Drake London's cause is the Special Olympics. It's a priority of London to create equal opportunities, especially in sports, for disabled people. The organization aims to provide sports training and competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Frank Darby selected Autism Speaks for his cleats. Darby has a personal connection to the cause in which the organization helps create an inclusive world for autistic individuals through advocacy, services, research and advances in care.
Grady Jarrett's non-profit Grady Gives is the chosen cause for his cleats. His organization promotes anti-bullying, literacy awareness and empowering the youth.
Jeff Okudah dedicated his cleats to the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Okudah has a special tie to the cause after his mother died of lymphoma. The non-profit organization is a leading researcher, policy advocate while providing patient support.
Joe Gaziano's cleats represent the The Jimmy Fund. Through community-based fundraising the organization helps support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, an adult and pediatric cancer treatment center. Gaziano holds a personal connections as his sister who passed away from childhood cancer.
Kaleb McGary chose The Strong Side Foundation for his cleats. McGary created the foundation to help aid organizations that support veterans and civilians who suffer from challenges caused by traumatic military experiences.
Keith Smith's cleats represent his foundation the Smith Effect Foundation. The organization focuses on improving child literacy and help uplift communities through education and creating generational wealth.
Kyle Hinton selected AdoptAClassroom.org for his cause. Hinton comes from a family of educators, so it was important for his cleats to represent an organization that provides teachers with optimal supplies for the many schools in need of basic materials necessary for learning.
Kyle Pitts dedicated his cleats to the Boys & Girls Club of America. The organization aims to provide safer environments for children through mentorship, life-enhancing programs and a place to grow and thrive.
Logan Woodside chose the Skin Cancer Foundation for his cause. The foundation spreads awareness about skin cancer prevention and detection while providing funding for research and treatments.
Lorenzo Carter's cause United Way is a local Atlanta organization aiding children in areas of need to help with equitable access to health care, education, housing and healthy food. Carter is a Georgia native and aims to help give back to his community.
Mack Hollins' cleats is dedicated to the Thumbs Up Mission. The cause focuses on uplifting families who have a child or parent battling cancer through an all-expense paid trip.
Micah Abernathy dedicated his cleats to the Ralph David Abernathy III Foundation. The Foundation runs the historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church. Under the leadership of Abernathy's grandfather the church was a strategic and emotional headquarters for the Civil Rights Movement.
Nate Landman's cleats represent Responder Rescue. Landman is passionate in the mission because of family connections. The organization provides support both emotionally and monetarily to first responders who have been injured or suffered a traumatic experience on the job.
Natrone Brooks chose the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for his cleats. The foundation researches the disease from every angle and helps promote awareness of detection. Brooks' mom beat breast cancer and wants to represent the pink ribbon that helped her fight.
Scotty Miller's cause Cerebral Palsy Foundation raises awareness for developmental disability. The foundation is leading research in preventing Cerebral Palsy and improving the quality of life of those impacted. Miller has a special connection to the cause as his cousin has the condition which affects their everyday basic functions.
Storm Norton's cleats represent the Alzheimer's Association. The foundation is a leading researcher in hopes of finding an end to Alzheimers and dementia globally.
Taylor Heinicke selected The Mighty Millie Foundation for his cleats. In the name of Millie, a family friend of Heinicke's that died of cancer, the foundation brings awareness to the lack of research on rare forms of childhood cancer and provides a little treat bringing popsicles to children's hospitals.
Tre Flowers dedicated his cleats to The Giving Flowers Foundation. The organization helps fund smaller local charities. They've raised over one million dollars for charities focused on a plethora of issues from education to mental health to gun violence.
Tyler Allgeier's cause The White Ribbon Project promotes awareness around lung cancer. Allgeier lost his grandfather to lung cancer is committed to raising awareness for research.
Bud Dupree selected First 48 Charity to for his cleat's cause. The organization helps ensure families in rural middle Georgia have access to resources and have the opportunity to expand main priorities like transportation. Dupree is from rural Georgia and is dedicated to giving back to his community.
Jonnu Smith chose The Nu Family Foundation for his cleats. The organization founded by Smith empowers at-risk youth and families through mentorship and education.
Timmy Horne dedicated his cleats to Play Like a Girl. The organization helps inspire girls to play sports and help them develop skills like confidence in order to bridge the gender gap in sports and STEM. Horne was inspired by the rise of women sports like flag football and wanted to contribute to supporting the cause.
