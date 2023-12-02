Falcons designate tight end, linebacker as practice squad elevations

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Falcons have designated tight end Parker Hesse and linebacker Milo Eifler as standard practice squad elevations, the team announced Saturday afternoon, making them eligible to play Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

This marks Hesse's third elevation, making this the last time he can play and then revert to the practice squad. If he's elevated for a fourth time – odds are great he will be, possibly as early as next week – the Falcons will have to sign him to the active roster or release him.

Hesse has been an active member of the Falcons offense for years, a versatile chess piece head coach/offensive play-caller Arthur Smith likes to use in a number of different roles. He played 23 offensive snaps last week against New Orleans, 37% percent of the overall total. He was elevated in Week 12 and back in Week 1, before he ended up on practice squad injured reserve on Oct. 3 He was designated to return to that unit on Nov. 20

Expect a large role for him against the Jets despite having MyCole Pruitt, Jonnu Smith, Kyle Pitts and John FitzPatrick all healthy and available.

Eifler provides depth a linebacker behind starters Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman and primary reserve Andre Smith Jr. This will provide some insurance for Landman, who missed Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury but was ultimately not given an injury designation and deemed ready to play.