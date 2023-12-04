Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 13 road win over Jets

A one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Jets game in Week 13.

Dec 04, 2023 at 10:00 AM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

12.4.2023-FalconsTakeoff

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Atlanta Falcons won 13-8 against the New York Jets last Sunday for their Week 13 matchup at MetLife Stadium in front of 74,455 ticketed fans.

STELLAR STATS

-- The last time the Falcons allowed a touchdown was the third quarter in the Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. That's nine quarters in which an opponent has not broken through to the end zone, and that's an NFL best at the moment. Atlanta is the only team in the NFL to not give up a touchdown in back-to-back games this season.

-- Add this to Jake Matthews accolades: The Falcons left tackle has now played in 156 consecutive games, breaking former center Jeff Van Note's franchise record for consecutive games played (155). Van Note played for the Falcons from 1969-86.

-- Falcons punter Bradley Pinion booted nine punts for 433 yards, pinning four within the 20-yard line. The total ties his single-game career high. Sunday was his sixth time with that count, all previously with the San Francisco 49ers.

-- Safety Jessie Bates III grabbed his fifth interception of the year for the Falcons, picking off Jets quarterback Tim Boyle in the third quarter. That sets a new single-season career high for Bates with five games remaining on the schedule. Bates now has the five interceptions and three forced fumbles this season, making him one of only eight players in the NFL with that stat line since 2010.

OBSCURE FACTS

-- Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder's 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt in the second quarter marked Ridder's first touchdown pass ever in the U.S. on the road. Ridder had a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake London in the Falcons' Week 4 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that game was in London.

-- Sunday marked just the third time this season (Week 1 win over Carolina Panthers; Week 10 loss to Cardinals) the Falcons offense did not have a turnover. They had three fumbles, but recovered all of them. Ridder also was intercepted, but a flag negated the play.

-- Speaking of those fumbles, the Falcons fumbled the very first offensive play of the game. Ridder and center Drew Dalman botched the snap. Fortunately for the Falcons, Ridder recovered the ball before the Jets could. Atlanta has fumbled 14 times this season overall.

-- The Jets replaced Boyle with quarterback Trevor Siemian in the fourth quarter. The Falcons have now faced five quarterbacks in their first 2023 appearance for their respective teams: Siemian, Bryce Young in Week 1 for the Panthers, Will Levis in Week 8 for the Tennessee Titans, Josh Dobbs in Week 9 for Minnesota Vikings and Kyler Murray in Week 10 for the Cardinals.

QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH

On why the Falcons struggled to move the ball…

"Obviously we want to score 100 points, we want to score every drive. That's a good defense, they threw everything they had at us and there's a lot of things going on. At the end of the day, the positive side, when we needed to make some plays, we did."

QUOTING THE FALCONS

Quarterback Desmond Ridder

On the team's current two-game winning streak…

"We haven't stacked three wins in a row this year. We've stacked two twice now. So, we've got to be able to keep our head, come back home and be able to go out and get a third win."

QUOTING THE OPPONENT

Quarterback Tim Boyle

On what he saw on the interceptions by Falcons safety Jessie Bates III…

"No. 3 (Bates) all week has been a conversation point of just making sure you track where he's at. He's big off the quarterback's eyes, so I noticed it man coverage. … On that one I'm fine with the decision, I just want the ball flight to be a little different, so it's not as high of a throw to allow 3 to make a play on it."

GAME LEADERS

Top 3 rushers

  1. Falcons: Bijan Robinson, 18 carries for 53 yards
  2. Jets: Dalvin Cook, nine carries for 35 yards
  3. Falcons: Tyler Allgeier, eight carries for 26 yards

Top 3 receivers

  1. Jets: Xavier Gipson, five receptions for 77 yards
  2. Falcons: Kyle Pitts, four receptions for 51 yards
  3. Jets: Garrett Wilson, three receptions for 50 yards

Top 3 passers

  1. Jets: Tim Boyle, 14-25-1 for 148 yards and an interception (sacked once)
  2. Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 12-27-0 for 121 yards and a touchdown (sacked three times)
  3. Jets: Trevor Siemian, 5-13-0 for 66 yards (sacked three times)

Top 3 defenders

  1. Jets: Tony Adams, nine total tackles, five solo
  2. Jets: Quinnen Williams, eight total tackles, four solo
  3. Falcons: Jessie Bates III, seven total tackles, five solo (and an interception)

NEXT UP

The Falcons (6-6) return home for an NFC South rematch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday. Action is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will air live on CBS. The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 16-13 earlier this season, in Week 7.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 21-18 home win over the Carolina Panthers from their own Week 13 contest.

Game Photos | Week 13 Falcons at Jets

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets during Week 13.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 makes a tackle during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 blocks during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 pursues the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 pursues the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts after a sack during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with tight end Jonnu Smith #81 after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with tight end Jonnu Smith #81 after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 react after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 pursues the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 defends during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a fumble recovery during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 forces a fumble during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 kicks off during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 defends during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes the quarterback during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 looks on during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 offensive huddle during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is tackled after catching a pass during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 offensive huddle during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 reacts during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 lines up to kick a field goal during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and linebacker Andre Smith #59 make a tackle during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Natrone Brooks #35, safety Jessie Bates III #3, and cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 make a tackle during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)z
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 react during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 reacts after kicking a field goal during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 react during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 lines up to kick a field goal during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 react during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 catches a pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 makes a tackle during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 react during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to hand off during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 punts during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Detail view of cleats during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 catches a pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
