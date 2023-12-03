Falcons offense does just enough to beat Jets in Week 13

The Falcons totaled 194 net yards of offense in Sunday's win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Dec 03, 2023 at 06:40 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

EASTER RUTHERFORD, N.J. —There was only one touchdown scored in the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets' Week 13 game at MetLife Stadium, and it was ultimately enough for the Falcons to secure a 13-8 victory Sunday over the Jets.

The scoring play was a 20-yard pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder to tight end MyCole Pruitt in the second quarter, and it was the longest completion from Ridder on a non-stop rainy day.

"It was going to go to Kyle (Pitts, another tight end), but Kyle had his guy (Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner) way off and soft," Ridder said. "I saw Pruitt kind of had a step on 3 (Jets safety Jordan Whitehead), so I just gave him a ball to go get. Like we say all the time, you can find 85 (Pruitt) and he'll do well for you."

Ridder completed 12 of his 27 passes for the touchdown and 121 yards, the Falcons' third-lowest tally this season.

That end-zone grab was Pruitt's sole target.

Pitts, meanwhile, was the Falcons' leading receiver. He caught four of his eight targets for 51 yards. It was the most he has been targeted in nearly two months, since Week 5 back in early October.

"Every week I want to get better," Pitts said. "It doesn't really matter the time or the team. When the ball comes my way, I want to make the most of it."

On the ground, the Falcons totaled 90 yards on 34 carries. Running back Bijan Robinson led the way with 18 rushes for 53 yards. His longest dash was 12 yards.

It was only the third time this season the Falcons didn't break 100 yards rushing. They were averaging 139.3 yards rushing per game entering Sunday.

"Obviously in the run game, we just got to be able to get things going and get first downs," Ridder said. "Right there toward the end, if we're going to keep the ball on the ground, we got to be able to move it and be able to get those first downs to keep the clock running. Then, we'll be able to be good with everything."

Really, the Falcons' win could have been called at the end of the third quarter since neither team added any points in the final 15 minutes. Atlanta punted four times in the fourth period alone. The Jets punted twice, lost a fumble and turned the ball over on downs. It was truly a back-and-forth affair.

The Falcons went 1-for-5 on third downs during that time. The Jets were 0-for-3.

"It's the NFL," Pitts said. "It's not going to be a touchdown or a deep play every drive or every play. But battle it. Try not to have turnovers. And play our ball."

Atlanta will obviously look back at the tape, especially the final quarter, and zero in on areas for improvement, such as converting those third downs. The Falcons were 4-for-14 in that regard overall.

In total, the Falcons netted 194 net yards offensively. That's their second-lowest tally this season and only the second time they didn't crack 200 through 12 games.

Punter Bradley Pinion booted a season-high nine times for 433 yards, pinning four within the 20-yard line.

"We didn't want Bradley to have to play that much," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said, "but you got to find a way to win and thankfully we did."

Game Photos | Week 13 Falcons at Jets

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets during Week 13.

