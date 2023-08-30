Punts for purpose: Bradley Pinion kicks off program to help global child poverty  

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — If you see a Falcons punt land inside the 20-yard line, your first reaction may be to quickly cheer on the field position provided then turn your attention to the defense taking the field.

Though, it's not just a routine punt.

Every time a Bradley Pinion punt falls within that marker, $1,000 will be given to charity thanks to Punts for Purpose this season. You, too, can donate to the cause by clicking right here.

"We've been blessed beyond belief," Pinion said. "We're just trying to give back any way possible."

Pinion and his wife, Kaeleigh, started the initiative, inspired by their Punts for Pups program in 2021, which helped veterans find a shelter dog and covered adoption fees.

This time the purpose is to support child survival centers in the developing world in partnership with Compassion International.

The organization tags it as the "fight for first" or the fight for the first year of life. According to Compassion International statistics, 2.6 million impoverished babies don't survive the first 28 days of life, 830 women die due to pregnancy and childbirth complications and 99% of maternal deaths happen in low-income countries.

Each punt inside the 20-yard line will supply a mother and baby with access to healthcare, food and clean water until that baby turns one year old.

Pinion said there are a few more punters doing it all season long with him, and several more will join in during the holidays.