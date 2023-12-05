NFL Power Rankings Week 14: 49ers back on top; Dolphins, Ravens and Chiefs tightly packed in the AFC and Falcons move on up

There was plenty of drama surrounding 49ers-Eagles. Everywhere, of course, except the final outcome. While San Francisco sapped the suspense out of the result with one unanswered score after another, there was some tension brewing. Deebo Samuel never stopped scoring or talking trash. Dre Greenlaw got into it with an Eagles staffer, if you can believe that. And Brock Purdy returned to where he messed up his elbow and lit up the sky.
It sure didn't seem like there was any love lost in this cross-country rivalry, and we could well see another installment this winter in the NFC playoffs. That conference could have some tough battles in the postseason, a session that could include the Falcons.
Atlanta sits atop the NFC South, a game above the Saints and Buccaneers with five to play. While this division might not have the overall record as other combatants, there's a home playoff game is earmarked for its champion.
The AFC is tighter than ever after a Chiefs loss and the Ravens and Dolphins with three losses each, so the season's final stretch should be fun. Let's see how the league shakes out in these Week 14 NFL power rankings.
