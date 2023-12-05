NFL Power Rankings Week 14: 49ers back on top; Dolphins, Ravens and Chiefs tightly packed in the AFC and Falcons move on up

Atlanta leads the NFC South by a game after beating New York Jets

Dec 04, 2023 at 11:47 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

There was plenty of drama surrounding 49ers-Eagles. Everywhere, of course, except the final outcome. While San Francisco sapped the suspense out of the result with one unanswered score after another, there was some tension brewing. Deebo Samuel never stopped scoring or talking trash. Dre Greenlaw got into it with an Eagles staffer, if you can believe that. And Brock Purdy returned to where he messed up his elbow and lit up the sky. 

It sure didn't seem like there was any love lost in this cross-country rivalry, and we could well see another installment this winter in the NFC playoffs. That conference could have some tough battles in the postseason, a session that could include the Falcons. 

Atlanta sits atop the NFC South, a game above the Saints and Buccaneers with five to play. While this division might not have the overall record as other combatants, there's a home playoff game is earmarked for its champion. 

The AFC is tighter than ever after a Chiefs loss and the Ravens and Dolphins with three losses each, so the season's final stretch should be fun. Let's see how the league shakes out in these Week 14 NFL power rankings.

(9-3)
1
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel talked so much trash about the Eagles leading up to the game of the year. Then he backed it all up. Dude put on a show.
(10-2)
2
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Philly got punched. Hard. In the face. How will they respond? Probably pretty well.
(9-3)
3
2
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
So much focus on Tyreek, but Tua is playing so well. He makes that offense go.
(9-3)
4
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens fan won't like being below Miami, but the Phins are coming up on New Year's Eve. Circle that one on the calendar.
(8-4)
5
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Doth mine eyes deceive, or are the Chiefs vulnerable?
(9-3)
6
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott for MVP. Somehow, his detractors would still be mad he won. No QB's under more scrutiny.
(9-3)
7
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Nine catches for 140 yards on nine targets. Sam LaPorta is something else.
(7-5)
8
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Hate to see what happened to Tank Dell. Injuries stink.
(6-6)
9
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
I know Buffalo's the AFC No. 10 seed, but I just can't count them out.
(8-3)
10
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Gotta feel for Trevor Lawrence. Injuries are just the absolute worst.
(7-5)
11
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Joe Flacco looked like a hero one minute, Joe Flacco the next.
(6-6)
12
6
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Matt LaFleur has never lost a December game as Packers head coach. That's, you know, good.
(7-5)
13
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Pickett gets hurt and the Steelers lose to Arizona. Major setbacks in a stacked division.
(6-5)
14
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Russ can't throw multiple picks and get a win. Broncos aren't built that way.
(7-5)
15
1
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Have we reached Minshew Mania yet?
(6-6)
16
2
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Question: The Falcons defense hasn't given up a touchdown in how long?!? Answer: More than nine quarters. Wow.
(6-6)
17
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Matt Stafford's looking like Matt Stafford again.
(6-6)
18
4
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks just can't get right, even when D.K. Metcalf turns into the Hulk.
(6-6)
19
1
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
That was a good win over Jacksonville, but can Jake Browning do that again and again?
(6-6)
20
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Heeee's baa-aaaaack...
(5-7)
21
2
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr getting booed by the home crowd? That's tough.


(5-7)
22
2
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans has 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons. Tip of the cap to one of the very best.
(5-7)
23
1
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders hope the bye helped Maxx Crosby get healthy. They'll need him in a effort to save the season.
(5-7)
24
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Could only put up six against New England? Bolts got a win, remain a mess.
(4-8)
25
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Bears must figure out if they'll keep this crew together or tear it all apart.
(4-8)
26
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Tough to waste a good Derrick Henry performances. He goes over 100, that's normally a win. Not this time.
(2-10)
27
3
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
I've seen Trey McBride in person. That dude can play.
(4-8)
28
Giants_table
New York Giants
We really buying into Tommy DeVito hype? Good story. At this point, that's it.
(4-8)
29
3
Jets_table
New York Jets
Jets are thinking about going back to Zach Wilson. That's how bad things have gotten.
(4-9)
30
1
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Might have to hit Crtl + Alt + Delete on this regime.
(2-10)
31
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Got shut out by a Chargers defense that ranked dead last entering Week 13 in yards allowed.
(1-11)
32
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Already.

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.

1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

