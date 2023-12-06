Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie, the Calvin Ridley trade, Desmond Ridder and more

J.C. Daniel from Savannah, Ga.

Scott, There is no doubt Ebiketie is one heck of an athlete. With 5.5 sacks and 3 TFL's, do you think he is underutilized? What would he have with more time on the field? What is his potential? Is it to early to write him off and draft yet another edge rusher?

Bair: This is such an interesting question, J.C., one that Tori McElhaney debates almost every game day. Arnold Ebiketie is thriving in his role, but should he take a larger one? The Temple/Penn State alum was moved from the defensive line to a strongside linebacker spot, a position used in a 4-3 when not in a sub package. The issue with that is that most teams run three receivers out, meaning a slot cornerback is subbed in for a SAM linebacker.

That means Ebiketie gets even fewer snaps than a standard edge rusher who plays a more traditional defensive end spot. That also means that he has to drop into coverage every now and then, for better or worse. He's still winning 17% of the time and gets home quite often, a solid sum for such a player.

All that equals an adjustment from what he was doing a year ago. Ebiketie has had to learn a bunch this season, while still maintaining his pass-rush prowess. That last part he definitely still has. Ebiketie leads the Falcons with 5.5 sacks and has three additional tackles for a loss and most of them have come in big moments.

Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell are standout run defenders, so it's hard to get him in there at the end. He'll fill in sometimes in obvious passing situations, where he has made some hay. It does make one wonder how he'd do with more snaps, but there is no reason to ruin a good thing right now.

David Hicks from Marshalltown, Iowa

With the end of the season in sight, how do you see Calvin Ridley's production turning into draft capital? He's had a productive year, but will his performance metrics end up in our favor?

Bair: Interesting question, David, one that I was happy to answer considering the implications of Calvin Ridley performing well. The Falcons traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a number of stipulations.

Here was the original deal:

The Falcons received a conditional 2023 fifth-round pick (active after he was reinstated)

That pick turns into a fourth-rounder if he makes the 2024 Jaguars squad

That pick turns into a third-round pick if he reaches a 2024 playing-time milestone

That pick turns into a second-round pick if the Jaguars sign a long-term deal with Ridley