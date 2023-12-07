How to watch Falcons game vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a monster divisional clash this Sunday.
This NFC South duel carries heavy playoff implications, with Atlanta looking to remain perfect against the division and keep that No. 1 spot with the Bucs just chasing behind in the second place.
Before the Falcons kickoff against Tampa Bay on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at noon ET.
Here's how to tune in to the Week 14 game in or out of the Atlanta market:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (6-6) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkhabwala
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include CBS.
Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Rain
High/low: 63 degrees/33 degrees
Rain: 99% chance
Humidity: 78%
Moon: Waning Crescent