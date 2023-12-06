25th Anniversary of the 1998 Falcons: How the Falcons won their first NFC championship

Buchanan's prayers were answered. The Falcons got another chance to go win the game. Atlanta scored a touchdown to force overtime, then caught a second wind in extra time.

The Falcons offense did their part by marching down the field when they got the ball, and kicker Morten Andersen did the rest, kicking the ball through the uprights to seal the victory.

Celebrations broke out, but O.J. Santiago was mad. The former Falcons tight end knew in his bones Atlanta was going to win that game, and he was outraged that there was any doubt.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Falcons were celebrating like little kids, Buchanan said. It was pure elation as the team reached a height the franchise has only achieved twice in history. It's something these players will forever carry with them.