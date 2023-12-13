What it was like rewatching the 1998 NFC Championship with Jamal Anderson, Ray Buchanan 

For the first time, the game felt more real for me. Anderson and Buchanan did a really good job taking me, someone who has no recollection of the game itself, into the moments that made the game what it was.

I was too young to know the implications of this game. I didn't understand how overlooked this 1998 Falcons team was in that year. No one expected them to win the games they did. This NFC Championship game was considered a lock for the Vikings. More so, that Minnesota team was considered by many to be one of the best teams in NFL history to never make it to the Super Bowl.

Here's the thing, though: The Atlanta Falcons never looked at themselves the way everyone else did.

They never felt like they were out of it, or that they didn't deserve to be in the conversation or national spotlight. I think that was the story of the game that gets lost in the craziness of the run. This team was confident in a way that goes beyond ignoring the noise of outside expectations. They leaned into the noise. They created their own noise. They made people listen. They made people care.

And people still do care.

Seeing this specific group of men interact with the fan base 25 years later, you can see a connection. You can see the care, from one side to the other.

The 1998 Falcons felt like the embodiment of a city, a fan base. It's something they hold onto 25 years removed from the moments that brought them into franchise history books.