25th Anniversary of the 1998 Falcons: How the Dirty Bird celebration dance got its name 

Watch the Part I of a conversation with 1998 Falcons players looking back at their NFC championship season. 

Nov 29, 2023 at 06:44 PM
There was one game in the Falcons' 1998 NFC championship season when the tides started to turn toward what would later feature this team prominently in the history books.

The Falcons stunningly beat the New England Patriots 42-10 in Week 10. The crushing victory put the league on notice, solidifying the Falcons as a contender that season. And, maybe as more important, it introduced everyone to the Falcons iconic celebration dance that became know as the Dirty Bird.

When O.J. Santiago scored one of his two touchdowns that game, he did a celebration dance, with bird sound effects and all. Santiago entered the locker room after the win and asked, "How about them Dirty Birds?

The legendary dance was officially born.

That was one of several highlights from in "The 25th Anniversary of the 1998 Falcons: Part I" presented by Novelis, a roundtable discussion celebrating the team that made it to Super Bowl XXXIII.

A few weeks before that win over New England, they talked about needing a signature celebration move on the level of the Lambeau Leap and Mile High Salute.

"We are known to celebrate," Falcons former running back Jamal Anderson said. "There's precedence for us to celebrate in the end zone."

Falcons fans quickly caught onto it. It wasn't long before players would be stopped in the grocery store or traffic players by fans breaking out the dance. There was an energy amongst the team, amongst the city.

That win in New England was the second of a nine-game winning streak. The Falcons then danced all the way to the Super Bowl. Watch the full conversation between Santiago, Anderson, Ray Buchanan and Terance Mathis as they look back at the winningest season in franchise history 25 years later.

Throwback Thursday: 1998 NFC Championship

In the 1998 season, the Atlanta Falcons took on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game, a game that came down to one last field goal by Falcons' kicker Morten Andersen in overtime giving the team a 30-27 victory.

Falcons' receiver Terance Mathis makes a 14-yard reception.
1 / 13

Falcons' receiver Terance Mathis makes a 14-yard reception.

Falcons' running back Jamal Anderson runs the ball and shakes off tackles.
2 / 13

Falcons' running back Jamal Anderson runs the ball and shakes off tackles.

Vikings' kicker Gary Anderson watches from the ground at his field goal sails wide.
3 / 13

Vikings' kicker Gary Anderson watches from the ground at his field goal sails wide.

Falcons' Shane Dronett celebrates a fumble recovery forced on the Minnesota Vikings.
4 / 13

Falcons' Shane Dronett celebrates a fumble recovery forced on the Minnesota Vikings.

Falcons safety William White makes a tackle on Vikings' Andrew Glover after a reception.
5 / 13

Falcons safety William White makes a tackle on Vikings' Andrew Glover after a reception.

Falcons' kicker Morten Andersen kicks the game-winning field goal.
6 / 13

Falcons' kicker Morten Andersen kicks the game-winning field goal.

Falcons' Kicker Morten Andersen runs off the field after making a field goal in overtime to win the game.
7 / 13

Falcons' Kicker Morten Andersen runs off the field after making a field goal in overtime to win the game.

Falcons' coach Dan Reeves hugs Vikings' coach Dennis Green following the game.
8 / 13

Falcons' coach Dan Reeves hugs Vikings' coach Dennis Green following the game.

Falcons' kicker Morten Andersen celebrates making a field goal with teammate Chuck Smith.
9 / 13

Falcons' kicker Morten Andersen celebrates making a field goal with teammate Chuck Smith.

Falcons' kicker Morten Andersen celebrates the victory with teammate Chris Chandler.
10 / 13

Falcons' kicker Morten Andersen celebrates the victory with teammate Chris Chandler.

Falcons' players Chris Chandler and Eugene Robinson hold up the NFC Championship trophy.
11 / 13

Falcons' players Chris Chandler and Eugene Robinson hold up the NFC Championship trophy.

Falcons' kicker Morten Andersen kisses the NFC Championship trophy.
12 / 13

Falcons' kicker Morten Andersen kisses the NFC Championship trophy.

Former Head Coach of the Falcons' Dan Reeves does his best 'Dirty Bird' dance during a press conference the day after the Falcons defeated the Vikings in the NFC Championship game in 1999.
13 / 13

Former Head Coach of the Falcons' Dan Reeves does his best 'Dirty Bird' dance during a press conference the day after the Falcons defeated the Vikings in the NFC Championship game in 1999.

news

The Falcons defense limited the Saints offense to 0-for-5 in the red zone last Sunday to win their Week 12 matchup.

The Falcons defense limited the Saints offense to 0-for-5 in the red zone last Sunday to win their Week 12 matchup.
news

Cordarrelle Patterson and Calais Campbell received veteran rest on Wednesday.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Calais Campbell received veteran rest on Wednesday. 
news

Jessie Bates III named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for second time 

Safety Jessie Bates III had a pick-six, forced a fumble and made 12 tackles in the Falcons' Week 12 win over the Saints.
news

Falcons must stack wins down the stretch to come out on top of the division for the first time since 2016.

Falcons must stack wins down the stretch to come out on top of the division for the first time since 2016. 

25th Anniversary of the 1998 Falcons: How the Dirty Bird celebration dance got its name 

Analysis: Why Falcons red-zone defense in Week 12 win should be the standard moving forward

Jessie Bates III named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for second time 

Mr. Consistent: How Jake Matthews set the Falcons franchise record for consecutive starts

