25th Anniversary of the 1998 Falcons: How the Dirty Bird celebration dance got its name 

There was one game in the Falcons' 1998 NFC championship season when the tides started to turn toward what would later feature this team prominently in the history books.

The Falcons stunningly beat the New England Patriots 42-10 in Week 10. The crushing victory put the league on notice, solidifying the Falcons as a contender that season. And, maybe as more important, it introduced everyone to the Falcons iconic celebration dance that became know as the Dirty Bird.

When O.J. Santiago scored one of his two touchdowns that game, he did a celebration dance, with bird sound effects and all. Santiago entered the locker room after the win and asked, "How about them Dirty Birds?

The legendary dance was officially born.