Falcons injury report: Six players did not participate in Wednesday's practice as Buccaneers prep week begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Six Falcons players did not participate in Wednesday's practice, and two were limited, the team announced Wednesday.
In Arthur Smith's press conference before practice, the Falcons coach announced linebacker Nate Landman (knee), defensive linemen David Onyemata (ankle) and offensive linemen Drew Dalman (ankle) and Kaleb McGary (knee) would be held out Wednesday.
McGary and Landman both left the Falcons Week 13 game with injury and did not return.
Veterans Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson received a non-injury player rest day. The two players are often given Wednesday's practice off.
Both starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol) and Jeff Okudah (ankle) were limited participants.
The team participation report listed wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle), cornerback Mike Hughes (hand) and defensive lineman LaCale London (knee) as full participants. Hughes and Hollins missed the Falcons last game, which was Hollins' third straight absence. London returned to the practice field after the Falcons designated him to return from injured reserve.
Check back throughout the week for injury updates as the Falcons gear up for a huge divisional battle versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.