Falcons injury report: Six players did not participate in Wednesday's practice as Buccaneers prep week begins

Nate Landman (knee) and Kaleb McGary (knee) who sustained injuries in the Falcons last game were among the six held out of practice. 

Dec 06, 2023 at 04:03 PM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Six Falcons players did not participate in Wednesday's practice, and two were limited, the team announced Wednesday.

In Arthur Smith's press conference before practice, the Falcons coach announced linebacker Nate Landman (knee), defensive linemen David Onyemata (ankle) and offensive linemen Drew Dalman (ankle) and Kaleb McGary (knee) would be held out Wednesday.

McGary and Landman both left the Falcons Week 13 game with injury and did not return.

Veterans Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson received a non-injury player rest day. The two players are often given Wednesday's practice off.

Both starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol) and Jeff Okudah (ankle) were limited participants.

The team participation report listed wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle), cornerback Mike Hughes (hand) and defensive lineman LaCale London (knee) as full participants. Hughes and Hollins missed the Falcons last game, which was Hollins' third straight absence. London returned to the practice field after the Falcons designated him to return from injured reserve.

Check back throughout the week for injury updates as the Falcons gear up for a huge divisional battle versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week 14 Practice | 12.06.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
View of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Donavan Mutin #45 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Storm Norton #77 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 and defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Bell #74 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Detail view of the hat on Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Andre Smith Jr. #59 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
