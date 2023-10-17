NFL Power Rankings Week 7: 49ers remain on top, Lions claw into second spot and Falcons fall after losing to Commanders

The NFC South remains tightly packed after all four teams lose in Week 6, setting up a big game Sunday between the Falcons and Bucs. 

Oct 17, 2023 at 12:32 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The 1972 Dolphins do this thing where the pop champagne when the last unbeaten team loses each season, making that squad the last team to go through an unbeaten.

It happened early this year. The 49ers and Eagles lost in Week 6, meaning the entire league has one loss. And, just as you'd expect, former star Dolphins running back Larry Csonka tweeted a picture of a champagne bottle being popped.

That shows one eternal truth. This is a week-to-week league and it's hard to navigate it without running into a bad matchup or some bad luck.

There are obviously a bunch of teams in the middle of the pack, and the NFL's elite remain so despite blemishes on the record.

That's why there isn't tons of wild fluctuation in these Week 7 NFL Power Rankings, including a Falcons team that fell a little bit after learning a hard lesson that turnovers are the most important stat.

Let's take a look at how the league shakes out after six weeks of action:

(5-1)
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
A missed FG away from winning without Deebo and CMC. This team is so deep. One loss won't drop them from the top spot.

(5-1)
2
3
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Lions are the definition of a complete team.
(5-1)
3
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Is Miami gonna break the record for total offense? Like, by midseason?
(5-1)
4
2
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles don't control their schedule, but they haven't played anyone scary. That's why they're down relative to other one-loss teams.
(5-1)
5
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Do the Chiefs have a receiver problem? Maybe. Quadruple team Travis Kelce.
(4-2)
6
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jags are thankful Trevor Lawrence is going to be OK.
(4-2)
7
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott called Cowboys "resilient" after beating Chargers following that 49ers debacle. He's right.
(4-2)
8
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Great to hear Damien Harris is out of the hospital and at home. Another scary scene at a Bills game.
(4-2)
9
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens spent the whole week in London prior to their game at Tottenham. Smart move. They were ready to go.
(3-2)
10
5
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Browns beat the 49ers with P.J. Walker. That's proof positive that their defense is good.
(3-3)
11
5
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals are starting to look like the Bengals. That's trouble for a talented AFC North.
(3-2)
12
2
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Matt Canada doesn't have many fans in Pittsburgh right now. Steelers still looking for consistency on offense.
(3-2)
13
4
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith took the blame for a loss to Cincinnati. It wasn't all him, but he played a big role in Seattle's downfall.
(3-2)
14
2
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Huge game between the Bucs and Falcons coming up on Sunday.
(2-3)
15
2
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert didn't look crisp. Is the faulty finger to blame or Dallas' defense?
(3-3)
16
2
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith said it right: Can't turn it over that much and expect to win. Even though Washington gave them plenty of chances to do so.
(3-3)
17
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
That offense doesn't look right despite having tons of talent.


(3-3)
18
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
Robert Saleh says the Jets defense has embarrassed every QB they've faced. That may be a bit much, but that Jets defense is so, so good.
(3-3)
19
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp is is incredible. Such an impact player.
(3-3)
20
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
The fact the Colts are this competitive is a surprise. And a testament to good coaching.
(3-3)
21
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
What DeMeco Ryans has done with these Texans is super impressive.
(3-3)
22
1
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby might be a DPOY frontrunneron a better team.
(3-3)
23
2
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Commanders had 193 yards, gave up five sacks, averaged 3.9 yards per play and still won. A win's a win, though.
(2-3)
24
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Looks like Aaron Jones is going to return. They need him in the lineup, like, so bad.
(2-4)
25
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Vikes still didn't play well, but a defensive touchdown proved the difference in a tight game with a bad team.
(2-4)
26
4
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Ryan Tannehill got hurt. Malik Willis played well. Will Levis is around. Who's QB1 when everyone's healthy?
(1-5)
27
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
The Josh Dobbs honeymoon might be over.
(1-5)
28
1
Giants_table
New York Giants
The Giants have gone (checks notes) THREE games without a touchdown?!?
(1-5)
29
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
And now Justin Fields is banged up? Yeesh.
(1-5)
30
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick is eight losses away from the NFL record by a head coach. With the way New England is playing, he might get it in eight games.
(0-6)
31
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Frank Reich relinquishing play calling duties won't fix what ails the Panthers, which is a lot.
(1-5)
32
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
The Russell Wilson trade could not have gone worse.

