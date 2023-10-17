NFL Power Rankings Week 7: 49ers remain on top, Lions claw into second spot and Falcons fall after losing to Commanders

The 1972 Dolphins do this thing where the pop champagne when the last unbeaten team loses each season, making that squad the last team to go through an unbeaten.
It happened early this year. The 49ers and Eagles lost in Week 6, meaning the entire league has one loss. And, just as you'd expect, former star Dolphins running back Larry Csonka tweeted a picture of a champagne bottle being popped.
That shows one eternal truth. This is a week-to-week league and it's hard to navigate it without running into a bad matchup or some bad luck.
There are obviously a bunch of teams in the middle of the pack, and the NFL's elite remain so despite blemishes on the record.
That's why there isn't tons of wild fluctuation in these Week 7 NFL Power Rankings, including a Falcons team that fell a little bit after learning a hard lesson that turnovers are the most important stat.
Let's take a look at how the league shakes out after six weeks of action: