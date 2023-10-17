NFL Power Rankings Week 7: 49ers remain on top, Lions claw into second spot and Falcons fall after losing to Commanders

Videos Breaking down Arthur Smith, Desmond Ridder, Calais Campbell in Falcons loss to Commanders

Videos Desmond Ridder, Calais Campbell, Grady Jarrett and others speaks to the media following the Atlanta Falcons & Washington Commanders matchup

Videos Arthur Smith discusses Atlanta Falcons performance against the Washington Commanders

Videos Falcons vs. Commanders highlights Week 6

Videos Every Drake London catch from 125-yard game in Week 6

Videos Bud Dupree's clutch sack of Howell forces Commanders to punt late in fourth quarter

Videos Desmond Ridder with a pass completion to Drake London for a 32-yard Gain vs. Washington Commanders

Videos Desmond Ridder with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith vs. Washington Commanders

Videos Ridder's fourth-down pass hits Hollins in red zone for key conversion

Videos Arnold Ebiketie registers his first sack of 2023 via Howell takedown

Videos Ridder showcases pinpoint accuracy on 17-yard dart to London

Videos Younghoe Koo connects on 47-yard FG

Videos Calais Campbell records 100th career sack vs. Commanders

Videos Bud Dupree catches Sam Howell from behind for 4-yard sack

Videos Ridder locates Bijan Robinson out of backfield for 22-yard pickup

Videos Kyle Pitts flashes his stiff-arm strength on 21-yard reception

Videos Kyle Pitts catches for a 9-yard Touchdown vs. Washington Commanders

Videos Desmond Ridders floats it to Mack Hollins for 16-yard connection

Videos Bradley Pinion uses Punts For Purpose initiative to raise money for children in poverty | NFL

Videos Why Bijan Robinson ranks in Top 5 rookies so far this season | Baldy Breakdowns

Videos Grady Jarrett addresses media ahead of Atlanta Falcons matchup against the Washington Commanders

Videos On the Rise | Episode 5 | Atlanta Falcons rebound at home following two tough losses

Videos Matthew Bergeron on growing up in Quebec, language barriers and being a self-made man | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Videos Ryan Nielsen, Dave Ragone and Marquice Williams talk preparation with media ahead of Week 6 matchup

Videos Atlanta Falcons radio network reacts to Bijan Robinson touchdown, Younghoe Koo game-winner | NFL

Videos Desmond Ridder, Jerry Gray, Bijan Robinson and others speak to media ahead week 6 Commanders matchup

Videos Arthur Smith addresses media ahead of Atlanta Falcons matchup against the Washington Commanders

Videos "That was us, mix and match" | Arthur Smith is mic'd up against the Houston Texans

Videos The two-minute drill that secured the Atlanta Falcons victory over the Houston Texans | A Mini Movie

Videos GMFB: Reactions to rooftop camera angle of Bijan Robinson's behind-the-back touchdown catch

Videos "It must be that 17" | Arnold Ebiketie plays Madden with Atlanta Falcons host Taylor Vismor

Videos Falcons trade for Van Jefferson | Rapid Reactions

Videos Wide Receiver Van Jefferson's top career plays | Highlights

Videos Desmond Ridder's relationship with receiving corps translates to success | Film Review | NFL

Videos MVPs of the Falcons vs Texans matchup | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Arthur Smith details Falcons win over the Texans and moving in the right direction

Videos Breaking down Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson in Falcons win over Texans

Videos Desmond Ridder, Younghoe Koo, Bijan Robinson and others speak to media after Falcons victory over Texans

Videos Falcons' top plays vs. Texans | Week 5