Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 6 loss to Commanders

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons lost 24-16 to the Washington Commanders last Sunday for their Week 6 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of 69,921 ticketed fans.
STELLAR STATS
-- Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell recorded his 100th career sack with a second-quarter takedown of Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. Campbell has been in the NFL since 2008 and sacked 51 different quarterbacks. He's one of five active players who have eclipsed the century milestone.
-- Atlanta wide receiver Drake London finished with nine receptions for 125 yards, which are both career highs. His 98 career receptions fall just three short of Julio Jones' franchise record for most receptions in a player's first 23 games.
-- The Falcons' third-down defense continues to impress, this time limiting the Commanders to 2-of-10 (20%) on third downs. That stands as Atlanta's lowest, and therefore best, mark so far in 2023.
-- The Commanders intercepted Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder three times. That was a single-game high for Ridder through 10 career games. That was also a single-game high for Washington since Nov. 24, 2019, when it reached the same number in a Week 12 win over the Detroit Lions.
OBSCURE FACTS
-- For the first time ever, all four NFC South teams lost in the Sunday slate of Week 6. All four teams lost in Week 3, too, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played on a Monday. So, that's two sweeps in 2023. That had only ever happened three times before since the division formed in 2002.
-- The Falcons had 402 net yards compared to the Commanders' 193.
-- Atlanta sacked Howell five times. That tally matched the Falcons' season total entering Week 6. That total is also the Falcons' highest since Nov. 29, 2020, when they had five in their Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. With that date in mind, this was the Atlanta's first five-sack game under head coach Arthur Smith.
-- Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith scored on a 2-yard reception in the fourth quarter. It was his first touchdown since Oct. 3, 2021, when playing for the New England Patriots. A total of 31 games passed in between the two end-zone moments. Smith now has 18 career receiving touchdowns.
QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH
On going for a 2-point conversion rather than a point-after kick in the fourth quarter…
"Those are consequences you live with."
QUOTING THE FALCONS
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell
On sacking 51 different quarterbacks to reach No. 100 in his career…
"I can send them a jersey and see if they'll sign it for me."
Tight end Jonnu Smith
On scoring his first touchdown since 2021…
"It's funny because I hadn't been in the end zone. It was like a welcome-back moment for me. I was so excited, I dang near juggled the ball, but I pulled it in and it was a good feeling."
QUOTING THE OPPONENT
Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson
On what play shifted the momentum most…
"Just to see Jamin (Davis) get that pick and end that drive (in the fourth quarter). I was so happy just going through that, that two-minute drill, seeing Jamin catch that interception."
GAME LEADERS
Top 3 rushers
- Falcons: Tyler Allgeier, 13 carries for 51 yards
- Falcons: Bijan Robinson, 13 carries for 37 yards
- Commanders: Brian Robinson Jr., 10 carries for 31 yards
Top 3 receivers
- Falcons: Drake London, nine receptions for 125 yards
- Commanders: Terry McLaurin, six receptions for 81 yards
- Falcons: Bijan Robinson, five receptions for 43 yards
Top 3 passers
- Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 28-47-3 for 307 yards and two touchdowns (sacked three times)
- Commanders: Sam Howell, 14-23-0 for 151 yards and three touchdowns (sacked five times)
- N/A
Top 3 defenders
- Commanders: Cody Barton, 14 total tackles, five solo
- Commanders: Kamren Curl, 11 total tackles, eight solo
- Commanders: Kendall Fuller, nine total tackles, nine solo (an interception)
NEXT UP
The Falcons (3-3) now embark on a two-game road trip, starting with the Buccaneers (3-2) on Sunday for a Week 7 divisional showdown at Raymond James Stadium. Action is set to begin at 1 p.m. and air live on FOX.
The Buccaneers fell 20-6 to the Detroit Lions for their own Week 6 game.