Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 6 loss to Commanders

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons lost 24-16 to the Washington Commanders last Sunday for their Week 6 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of 69,921 ticketed fans.

STELLAR STATS

-- Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell recorded his 100th career sack with a second-quarter takedown of Commanders quarterback Sam Howell. Campbell has been in the NFL since 2008 and sacked 51 different quarterbacks. He's one of five active players who have eclipsed the century milestone.

-- Atlanta wide receiver Drake London finished with nine receptions for 125 yards, which are both career highs. His 98 career receptions fall just three short of Julio Jones' franchise record for most receptions in a player's first 23 games.

-- The Falcons' third-down defense continues to impress, this time limiting the Commanders to 2-of-10 (20%) on third downs. That stands as Atlanta's lowest, and therefore best, mark so far in 2023.

-- The Commanders intercepted Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder three times. That was a single-game high for Ridder through 10 career games. That was also a single-game high for Washington since Nov. 24, 2019, when it reached the same number in a Week 12 win over the Detroit Lions.

OBSCURE FACTS

-- For the first time ever, all four NFC South teams lost in the Sunday slate of Week 6. All four teams lost in Week 3, too, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played on a Monday. So, that's two sweeps in 2023. That had only ever happened three times before since the division formed in 2002.

-- The Falcons had 402 net yards compared to the Commanders' 193.

-- Atlanta sacked Howell five times. That tally matched the Falcons' season total entering Week 6. That total is also the Falcons' highest since Nov. 29, 2020, when they had five in their Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. With that date in mind, this was the Atlanta's first five-sack game under head coach Arthur Smith.