Analysis: Falcons third-down defense getting the job done so far

That's a lot, so here's a few quick third-down stat summaries from that, with the most notable takeaways highlighted in bold:

Q1: 4 of 13 (30.8%) | Q2: 7 of 18 (38.9%)

Q3: 3 of 13 (23.1%) | Q4: 7 of 20 (35%)

First half: 11 of 31 (35.5%) | Second half: 10 of 33 (30.3%)

Third-down plays in Atlanta territory: 10 of 29 (34.5%)

Third-down plays in Atlanta red zone: 3 of 9 (33.3%)

The third-quarter, second-half and red-zone percentages are the strongest and arguably the most important. Considering the Falcons haven't held a lead entering the latter portion of a game to this point, the defense is at least giving the offense an opportunity to pull off a comeback, which Atlanta has shown it is capable of doing.

Another clutch note about the Falcons defense is that it has forced more field goals (11) than it has allowed touchdowns (nine). Its third-down attack is to thank there. Of the 10 field goals made after a third-down stop, three came from within the red zone.

"Enormous," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said of the defense's third-down stops. "Those are the games within the games, right? When teams have a chance to steal momentum and you're able to (stop them). I call them four-point swings. … Those are huge, huge momentum plays."

The Falcons have accomplished 15 three-and-outs in 55 drives. That's always the preferred option. And when opponents have gone for it on fourth down, they've only picked up a fresh set of downs once in five attempts (20%).

It all goes back to the players' preparation.

"They go in on Wednesday when no coaches are there, where we have the third-down wheel set up," Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. "They go through the third-down wheel, and they write down, 'OK, here's the routes they're doing.' And then, we as coaches, we're putting the plan together, so when we come back on Thursday morning, (we say), 'Here's the plan.' (They say), 'Well, coach, we've already seen that. We're going to do this, this and this.'

"We are trying to be proactive and be a day ahead."

The Falcons (3-2) host the Washington Commanders (2-3) on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS). The Commanders offense is eighth in the league with a 36.7% (22 of 60) third-down conversion rate. That's a better success rate than the Falcons defense has seen this season.