Wide receiver Van Jefferson joins the Falcons with existing ties to the team

Jefferson started in the first four games this season, and his production was more on track with that of last season. He had just eight catches for 108 yards. He took just two snaps in last weekend's game, with no stats to account for them.

"He's excited to get a fresh start," said Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who was teammates with Jefferson at Florida. "He was pretty happy about that."

Jefferson has already been to the peak of the NFL – catching four passes for 23 yards while helping the Rams beat Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI – but the Rams were decreasing his recent opportunities on the field rather than increasing them.

That's surely why a deal was made. The Falcons received Jefferson and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. The Rams, in exchange, got a 2025 sixth-round draft pick.

The trade was a surprise to Jefferson, who went about his Tuesday per usual before his agent called. Then, he packed up, hopped on a red-eye flight and arrived in Atlanta on Wednesday morning. He practiced that afternoon.

His speed was already noticed.

"His feet are incredible," Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said. "I see how he can break people off because he catches everything – we saw that as well – but then he can run after the catch, which is really huge in this offense."

The Falcons just put together one of their best offensive performances last Sunday in their win over the Houston Texans. Quarterback Desmond Ridder completed 28 of his 37 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown. He targeted 11 different receivers and successfully hit 10 of them.

Jefferson took note, even praising Ridder's latest performance, and is hopeful to soon be a part of the mix.

The Falcons host the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Whether Jefferson will be incorporated into the game plan that quickly is a mystery, considering Smith gave a vague "we'll see" when questioned on the matter. If called upon, though, Jefferson is confident he'll be ready to go, despite the midseason change-up.