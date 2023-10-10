Falcons acquire WR Van Jefferson in trade with Rams

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have made a trade to acquire a wide receiver.
They received Van Jefferson and a 2025 seventh-round NFL Draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round selection, the teams announced on Tuesday afternoon, pending a physical for Jefferson.
Falcons linebacker Andre Smith Jr. was released off the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.
The Falcons secured Jefferson's services for an exchange of future draft capital, adding a player with 101 receptions, 1,499 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns over 49 NFL games. Also, as a note, Jefferson is in the last year of his current contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next March.
He has eight catches for 108 yards thus far in 2023, with limited playing time in the Rams' Week 5 loss to Philadelphia. His best season came in 2021, when he recorded 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns, playing an important role in the Rams' Super Bowl run.
The Rams selected the Florida product in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Jefferson joins a receiver corps featuring Drake London and Mack Hollins, plus a number of tight ends and running backs regularly used at the position.
The Jefferson trade also comes less than a week after Josh Ali was placed on injured reserve, leaving the Falcons with four receivers on the 53-man roster.
Also, receiver Zay Malone was released off the practice squad.