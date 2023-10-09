Rooftop camera angle captures Bijan Robinson behind-the-back touchdown catch in Falcons win over Texans

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick makes amazing grab as key part of comeback victory

Oct 09, 2023 at 11:27 AM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
robinson-bijan

ATLANTA -- Bijan Robinson has done it again, making another highlight-reel play to help the Falcons win a game. The running back's behind-the-back catch and run for a touchdown in Sunday's 21-19 victory over the Houston Texans was caught by Austin Hittel, a member of the Falcons video team, with a shot from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Check it out:

Robinson said after the game that receiving gloves certainly helped him hang on to the ball in that siuation.

"Barehanded, that's going on the floor."

Head coach Arthur Smith was also impressed by the feat, which helped the Falcons win a game ultimately decided by Younghoe Koo's 37-yard field goal.

"The play he made on that pass was ridiculous," Smith said. "That's who Bijan is. I'll say this. Great players make the hard things look easy."

It wasn't the first Robinson has done something like that, and it wasn't the first time Hittel captured it from the roof.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Dissecting Desmond Ridder's 329 passing yards vs. Texans, the receivers who made an impact

Double-digit receivers were involved in Desmond Ridder's best day through the air. That matters for Atlanta moving forward. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 5 win against Texans

Your one-stop shop for all the inside info from the Falcons-Texans game in Week 5.
news

Bair: Desmond Ridder's response to adversity brings out his best

The young Falcons quarterback proved something to fans, and himself, in his finest game as a professional. 
news

Running back Bijan Robinson goes from human to superhuman in Falcons win over Texans

The rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown reception behind his back in the fourth quarter of Sunday's victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 
news

Inside the Falcons game-winning drive, and why it built much-needed trust between units 

For the Falcons offense, setting up a game-winning field goal meant a lot to them by way of showing the defense that they, too, have their back. 
news

Week 5: What happened in Falcons home win over Texans

Atlanta moves to 3-2 on the season after its Week 5 game against Houston at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 
news

Falcons release inactives list ahead of hosting the Houston Texans at home in Week 5

The Falcons had a healthy injury report heading into the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 
news

Falcons elevate practice squad receiver for Week 5 contest vs. Texans

Xavier Malone will be eligible to play vs. Houston
news

Five things to watch when Falcons host Houston Texans in Week 5

The Texans are hot at 2-2. The Falcons are looking for redemption at 2-2. Which team gets over .500 Sunday? 
news

'He can't do it on his own': Falcons locker room stands with quarterback Desmond Ridder

As outsiders questioned Desmond Ridder's status as the Falcons starting quarterback, his teammates fully supported him.
news

Falcons injury report: All of Atlanta is ready to go for Sunday

The Falcons had perfect attendance in practice for Week 5 as they prepare for the Texans. 

Top News

Inside Tori's Notebook: Dissecting Desmond Ridder's 329 passing yards vs. Texans, the receivers who made an impact

Rooftop camera angle captures Bijan Robinson behind-the-back touchdown catch in Falcons win over Texans

Monochrome Monday | Week 5 Falcons vs Texans

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 5 win against Texans

Advertising