Rooftop camera angle captures Bijan Robinson behind-the-back touchdown catch in Falcons win over Texans

ATLANTA -- Bijan Robinson has done it again, making another highlight-reel play to help the Falcons win a game. The running back's behind-the-back catch and run for a touchdown in Sunday's 21-19 victory over the Houston Texans was caught by Austin Hittel, a member of the Falcons video team, with a shot from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Check it out:
Robinson said after the game that receiving gloves certainly helped him hang on to the ball in that siuation.
"Barehanded, that's going on the floor."
Head coach Arthur Smith was also impressed by the feat, which helped the Falcons win a game ultimately decided by Younghoe Koo's 37-yard field goal.
"The play he made on that pass was ridiculous," Smith said. "That's who Bijan is. I'll say this. Great players make the hard things look easy."
It wasn't the first Robinson has done something like that, and it wasn't the first time Hittel captured it from the roof.