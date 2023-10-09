Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 5 win against Texans

Your one-stop shop for all the inside info from the Falcons-Texans game in Week 5.

Oct 09, 2023 at 10:01 AM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Houston Texans, 21-19, last Sunday for their Week 5 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of 69,461 ticketed fans.

STELLAR STATS

-- For the first time this season, the Falcons did not give up a single sack. The last time they had a sack-free game was Nov. 20, 2022, in a Week 11 win over the Chicago Bears. Marcus Mariota was the quarterback then, which means Sunday was the first time Desmond Ridder has gone a whole game without being sacked in his career (nine games).

-- A season-high 11 different Atlanta players were targeted in Sunday's passing game. The Falcons haven't broken into the double digits with target counts since 2021 with Matt Ryan. The last game to see that was their Week 18 loss on Jan. 9, 2022, to the New Orleans Saints when Ryan tried to pass to 10 different teammates. Ridder connected with 10 of his targets. Ryan hit seven. The last time a Falcons quarterback had at least 10 different players record a reception was Sept. 19, 2021 in a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Ryan reached that mark exactly.

-- Keeping on that theme a bit, there were three Falcons with at least six receptions and 60 receiving yards for the first time since Sept. 13, 2020, a Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. This year's edition included wide receiver Drake London (six receptions for 78 yards) and tight ends Kyle Pitts (seven receptions for 87 yards) and Jonnu Smith (six receptions for 67 yards). The 2020 game had wide receivers Julio Jones (nine receptions for 157 yards), Russell Gage (nine receptions for 114 yards) and Calvin Ridley (nine receptions for 130 yards).

-- Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo now has seven game-winning field goals on his resume, with all seven coming in the past three seasons. Sunday's latest was a 37-yarder with two seconds on the clock.

OBSCURE FACTS

-- For the second time this season, the Falcons won the time-of-possession battle. Atlanta had the ball for 35 minutes, 32 seconds overall, while Houston did for 24:28. The only other game the Falcons accomplished this was in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers (36:15 vs. 23:45), and Atlanta also won that game with a fourth-quarter comeback and a last-minute field goal.

-- The Falcons are 3-0 at home for only the eighth time in franchise history and the first time since 2015. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, though, opened in 2017. So, the last time the Falcons were 3-0 at home was in the Georgia Dome.

-- Wide receiver Drake London is apparently a lefty. He threw – and completed – the first pass of his career Sunday, and he did so with his left hand. It was a 22-yarder to Smith in the first quarter. London technically finished with a better quarterback rating than Ridder – 118.8 vs. 111.2.

-- Atlanta still hasn't managed more than three plays on their opening offensive drive.

QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH

On quarterback Desmond Ridder's performance…

"Pretty damn good."

On running back Bijan Robinson's one-handed catch behind his back to score…

"Great players make the hard things look easy."

QUOTING THE FALCONS

Quarterback Desmond Ridder

Sarcastically, on whether the fourth-quarter touchdown pass to running back Bijan Robinson was on target…

"Yeah, no. That's exactly where I aimed to put it, like right here on his back and then... No. It was a little shovel play. He made a heck of a catch, obviously, right there."

Running back Bijan Robinson

On how much wearing gloves helped him maintain possession of that catch on his back…

"Barehanded, that's going on the floor."

QUOTING THE OPPONENT

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

On his takeaway from the loss…

"It's a blessing to play in this great league and against a great opponent like the Falcons but, yes, it's tough. I have been done bad in this stadium two times now. I don't think it's funny. It is what it is."

Texans linebacker Henry To'oto'o

On Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder's career-high passing game…

"I think he just did a good job of finding open spots in our defense. He was very aware of what we were running. He did a great job of getting the ball out."

GAME LEADERS

Top 3 rushers

  1. Texans: Dameon Pierce, 20 carries for 66 yards
  2. Falcons: Bijan Robinson, 14 carries for 46 yards
  3. Falcons: Tyler Allgeier, 17 carries for 40 yards

Top 3 receivers

  1. Falcons: Kyle Pitts, seven receptions for 87 yards
  2. Falcons: Drake London, six receptions for 78 yards
  3. Falcons: Jonnu Smith, six receptions for 67 yards

Top 3 passers

  1. Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 28-37-0 for 329 yards and a touchdown
  2. Texans: C.J. Stroud, 20-35-0 for 249 yards and a touchdown
  3. Falcons: Drake London, 1-1-0 for 22 yards

Top 3 defenders

  1. Texans: Henry To'oto'o, 12 total tackles, six solo
  2. Texans: Jalen Pitre, 11 total tackles, seven solo (a pass breakup and a fumble recovery)
  3. Texans: Blake Cashman, nine total tackles, five solo

NEXT UP

The Falcons (3-2) stay at home to host the Washington Commanders (2-3) for their Week 6 matchup. Action is set to begin at 1 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. CBS will carry the broadcast coverage.

The Commanders are coming off a 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans during Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 interacts with fans before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 interacts with fans before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Fans tailgate prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans tailgate prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 warm up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 warm up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 warm sup before during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 warm sup before during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Pre-game team huddle prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Pre-game team huddle prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 and long snapper Liam McCullough #49 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 and long snapper Liam McCullough #49 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 walks out prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 walks out prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players walk out before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players walk out before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Players run out prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Players run out prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs out before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs out before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

General view prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
General view prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown as wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 blocks during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown as wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 blocks during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 celebrates after a play during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 celebrates after a play during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offense during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offense during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 defends during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 defends during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 calls out during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 calls out during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs down field during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs down field during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrates after a catch during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrates after a catch during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Fans look on during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans look on during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 react after a play during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 react after a play during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a play during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a play during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball for a two-point conversion during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball for a two-point conversion during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball for a two-point conversion during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball for a two-point conversion during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores the game-winning field goal during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores the game-winning field goal during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores the game-winning field goal during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores the game-winning field goal during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

General view after the win in the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
General view after the win in the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 after scoring the game-winning field goal after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 after scoring the game-winning field goal after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrate in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrate in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

