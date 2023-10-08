Bair: Desmond Ridder's response to adversity brings out his best

It was a complete performance the Falcons wouldn't have won without.

"I think it says a lot about him; it's a tough job to be a quarterback in this league," Smith said. "That's what they sign up for. A lot of those guys are well compensated, (but it) takes a special mindset. He's got the right mindset. We know there's a lot of work to do. If we think we have all the answers today and we don't continue to improve and grow, you'll get humbled pretty quick. We're not going to take any victory laps. We're very pleased, and it was great to see his response this week."

It came after Ridder struggled to get the passing game going in London, with interceptions on consecutive passes – the first was a pick six – that hurt the Falcons in a 23-7 loss to Jacksonville in London. Smith was asked after that game if he considered a quarterback switch. He did not, and was ultimately pleased with how Ridder responded to first-half adversity.

Ridder evaluates his performance with a critical eye, caring only about what he and his coaches think.

"It's all within self," Ridder said. "You know, I really don't care what the outside world has to say. As long as myself and my teammates were on the same page, we're just going to keep getting better. Not only myself but the team as well, and just keep improving."

The Falcons rallied around their quarterback this week, showing support and belief in the second-year pro making his ninth professional start. Life isn't always easy on young quarterbacks, and Ridder has made some good plays and others he'd like to retract. Such is life in the NFL, but his response to setbacks has been consistent.

Ridder is committed to development, to learning from mistakes. He was able to do that on Sunday, to rebound from lackluster performances with his best game as a professional.