Inside the Falcons game-winning drive, and why it built much-needed trust between units 

ATLANTA -- After the Falcons 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 4 of the 2023 season, head coach Arthur Smith was asked how he evaluates defensive morale to that point. At 2-2, even in wins, a notorious Falcons storyline involved the defense consistently creating opportunities for the offense to put points on the board, only for the offense to not hold up their end of the bargain.

In response to the question, Smith agreed that yes, there is a level of frustration in the loss considering the offense had scored one touchdown in two weeks. However, he didn't think this would cause a splinter between units.

"I think internally, yeah, everybody will be frustrated after a loss," Smith said. "When you have the right guys and the right minds, they're going to understand. ... If you have the wrong guys, it's easy to splinter and ride the rollercoaster. We got the right guys in there and we know we got to get back to work and jump start and get this thing rolling, get back on the winning track."

The defense -- at that point -- was propping up the offense, not only keeping the Falcons alive, but with a chance to win in some cases. Smith said that won't always be the case, though, and at some point things could flip. That flip happened in the final minutes of the Falcons 21-19 win against the Houston Texans Sunday.

Through 95% of the game, the Falcons defense was the support that kept Atlanta alive.

They caused four three-and-outs. The Texans were 4-for-13 on third down. They averaged 2.8 yards per carry. They were 1-for-3 in the red zone, and 0-for-1 with goal to go. For the fifth time this season (and the Falcons have only played five games), the defense held an opposing offense to 24 points or less, and this was a Texans team that had outscored their last two opponents 67-23.

Time and time again, the unit showed up in much of the same way it had in every game in this season. However, there was a sliver of the game when a crack in armor was exploited.

After the Falcons took the 18-12 lead, the Texans got the ball back with just under seven minutes to go in the game. Driving down from their own 25-yard line, C.J. Stroud and Co. showed the offensive prowess of the last couple weeks. As the Texans crossed over into the red area, it looked like the Falcons defense was going to hold firm. However, on third-and-9, Stroud found tight end Dalton Schultz in the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown.

With 1:49 on the clock, the Falcons offense got the ball back, down by one at 19-18. It was a make-or-break drive for the Falcons for a lot of reasons. For starters, it was (obviously) going to win or lose the game. It was also the first true two-minute, come-back drive of Desmond Ridder's career to this point.

But more than that, it was a moment this entire team needed for morale's sake.