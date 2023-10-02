Inside Tori's Notebook: Defensive stands missing offensive answers four games into 2023

JET LAGGED -- It was the the third quarter of the Falcons' Sunday loss to the Jaguars in London when I wrote down one very specific question in my notebook.

"How do you evaluate defensive morale at this point?"

I wrote this question down to remind myself to ask head coach Arthur Smith about it postgame. It came to mind when the Falcons defense came up with a key stop on the Jaguars' opening drive of the second half. The offense had done its job to open the third quarter, marching down the field productively to get on the board with a Drake London touchdown.

(The question became more important in my mind, though, when those six points were tracking to become the only touchdown the Falcons had scored in two games' time).

Following the touchdown, the Falcons defense did its job, too. After Jacksonville earned a couple first downs, the defense locked down around midfield at Wembley Stadium. Calais Campbell and Jessie Bates III stepped up to take down Jags running back Travis Etienne for no gain on a first-down run. Then Dee Alford dropped Tim Jones for a loss of one on second down before the Falcons brought pressure on third-and-long to force an errant throw from Trevor Lawrence that brought up fourth down. When Jacksonville was punting the ball back to the Falcons, they had a 17-7 lead with 7 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third quarter. In that moment, I remember tweeting: "If Atlanta scores on this drive, we've got ourselves a game in London."

Up until that point, the game was all Jacksonville Jaguars on the prowl. To borrow words of Smith, the Falcons needed a "counter punch" (the term he used after the Detroit loss) or a "jump start" (the term he used after the Jaguars loss). This next drive could be it, I remember thinking. But it wasn't. Instead, after five positive plays, one of which was a 21-yard run by Bijan Robinson, the Falcons were going backwards, again. Tyler Allgeier was dropped for a loss of four on first down. Then came an incomplete pass, only to be followed by a false start which backed the Falcons up even further. They were punting two plays later.

The defense would hit the field again and they would hold the Jaguars to a field goal, but after a long drive that pushed the game into the fourth quarter, the 20-7 score with 10:36 to go in the game felt like a incline too steep to climb.

I say all of that to say this: The Falcons defensive players are setting the offense up. They're doing their part more often than not in the last two games. They're consistently getting the ball back in the hands of the offense with minimal damage done. Have they been perfect? No. They've given up explosives they'd definitely prefer to have back. They've whiffed on a few would-be sacks and allowed the quarterback to leak out for larger chunks than they would like, too. But when push comes to shove -- when the Falcons need a play made -- the defense has made it.

I went back and charted the drives of the last two games where I felt like the defense came up with a key stop. Here is summary of those drives and the response of the offense when the ball got back into their hands.

IN DETROIT

Q1 (0-0): Lions opening drive starts at their own 14-yard line: Falcons defense forces a three-and-out. Offense gets the ball at their own 12 yard line. Four plays later, Desmond Ridder is sacked on second and third down. Falcons punt. No points.

Q3 (DET 13-3): Lions opening drive of the second half starts on their own 25. They go three-and-out. Falcons offense drives down field but stalls out before the red zone. Younghoe Koo misses a 47-yard field goal. No points.