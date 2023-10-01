Loss to Jacksonville continues to show a stagnant Falcons offense

When training camp ended, the Falcons offense was advertised as one of the most complex and intriguing in the league. Four games in, they have a lot of work to do to actually become what they hoped they would be. 

Oct 01, 2023 at 01:56 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Content Producer

LONDON -- Training camp was winding down, as was the heat in the Atlanta sun, when Arthur Smith was asked to describe what fans across the league could expect from the Falcons in 2023. Smith said he wouldn't give the journalist asking the question any kind of "wild predictions" or "sound bites," but what he said in that moment hasn't echoed into the start of the 2023 season for the Falcons.

"I think what you're going to see is this is going to be an entertaining team to watch," Smith said on Aug. 27. "As we get closer to the season, we have a brand of football that's going to be aggressive in all three phases. We know what the grind is in the NFL week in and week out. It's our job to go down there and certainly win games at home among other things. That means something to us."

Entertaining. That's the word Smith used to describe this team at the end of training camp. In his own press conference not five minutes after Smith on that muggy August day in Atlanta, quarterback Desmond Ridder was asked why this offense would be an entertaining one to watch in 2023. He said it's because the Falcons would be explosive.

In the last two weeks, the Falcons offense has been neither entertaining nor productively explosive as they've lost the last two games to put them at 2-2 entering Week 5 of the season. In those two games, the Falcons offense has scored one singular touchdown. They were shut out offensively by Detroit in Week 3. They were looking for offensive redemption in Week 4 as the team traveled to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. It was redemption they didn't get.

If you look at the stat sheet alone, without looking at the score, you'd think the game was closer than it was in London. The Falcons had a better third-down conversion rate than the Jaguars. They averaged more yards per play than the Jaguars. Bijan Robinson finished the day with 105 rushing yards (and 32 receiving yards). The Jaguars' entire rushing attack had 105 rushing yards in total, and that included 42 yards on the ground by quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the scramble.

If you cover the score, perhaps you'd think the Falcons had a better day offensively than they did. But then you see the three turnovers, two of which were interceptions on back-to-back offensive plays. One of which was returned 61 yards for a touchdown.

Then, you see how much the offense was pressing in the first half. So much so that it was Smith who pointed it out postgame.

His message at halftime was just to get his team to relax, but the hole they dug themselves into was too deep.

In the lead-up to this game, the one point the Falcons kept making was that they wanted to see the offense start fast. The Falcons went three-and-out in their first two offensive series on the day.

"We have to do a better job and it starts with me jump-starting the offense early," Smith said after the game. "We put ourselves in the hole again, and we can't turn the ball over… You're going to make life harder on yourself."

And Sunday? It was a slugfest. Not unlike it was in Detroit the week prior, too.

The Falcons have not put together the offensive performance they intended to at this point in the season. Some things have been as advertised (Robinson, mainly, this defense's ability to consistently make a stand, definitely). But there's something missing.

So, what's holding the Falcons back?

"Maybe ourselves," Drake London said. "After this one, we have to look ourselves in the mirror and figure some things out. We have talented players in this locker room. We just have to go out and make plays."

When training camp ended, the Falcons offense was advertised as one of the most complex and intriguing in the league. Four games in, they have a lot of work to do to actually become what they hoped they would be.

Arrival Photos | Week 4 Falcons at Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons arrive in London at Wembley Stadium to face off the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, presented by Wells Fargo.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 23

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 23

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 23

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 23

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 arrive prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 arrive prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 arrives prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Bair: Why Falcons being 2-2 after playing stretch of tough teams doesn't feel like positive development

Falcons are better than they've shown in early going, which can be cause for optimism and frustration. 
news

Week 4: What happened in Falcons loss against Jackson Jaguars 

The Falcons moved to 2-2 after their Week 4 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
news

Falcons release inactives ahead of Week 4 London matchup with Jacksonville Jaguars

Cordarrelle Patterson not listed amongst inactives. 
news

Falcons designate defensive lineman as practice squad elevation

Timmy Horne eligible to be active for second straight week, this time vs. Jaguars in London
news

Five things to watch when Falcons face Jaguars in London

The Week 4 matchup features two teams hungry for redemption. Who comes out on top? 
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Jaguars: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 4 game
news

Nate Landman taking Kaden Elliss' advice as second NFL start looms in London

A 2022 opportunity set Elliss up for good fortune in the year after. How will Landman take hold of the opportunity in front of him now?
news

Who will win in Week 4, Falcons or Jaguars? Expert Picks

Falcons will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London 
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson receives designation ahead of Week 4 clash with Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Ali did not travel to London with the Falcons due to an ankle injury.
news

Nerdy Birds: The importance of early downs, rushing the passer and quick hits 

Sunday at Wembley will be a good test for Atlanta's offensive line and running backs. The Falcons will look to re-establish their explosive run game by extending runs post-contact. 
news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Jake Matthews' restructure, Calvin Ridley and more

We also discuss Kaleb McGary, the Falcons offense line and the importance of solid pass protection for a young quarterback in this Friday mailbag. 

Top News

Bair: Why Falcons being 2-2 after playing stretch of tough teams doesn't feel like positive development

Loss to Jacksonville continues to show a stagnant Falcons offense

Game Photos | Week 4 Falcons at Jaguars in London

Week 4: What happened in Falcons loss against Jackson Jaguars 

Advertising