Falcons release inactives ahead of Week 4 London matchup with Jacksonville Jaguars

Cordarrelle Patterson not listed amongst inactives. 

Oct 01, 2023 at 07:59 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
LONDON — Cordarrelle Patterson can make his 2023 debut at Wembley Stadium this Sunday. Patterson was not listed amongst the Falcons inactives ahead of the Falcons international matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Patterson has been working through a thigh injury since the early days of training camp. He has been inactive through the first three weeks of the season.

Head coach Arthur Smith said Friday that Patterson adds another wrinkle to the offense. There's an opportunity to see said wrinkle in London.

In other inactives news, WR Josh Ali did not travel to London with the team. He was listed as having an ankle injury on this week's injury reports.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)

CB Clark Phillips III

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

WR Josh Ali

DL Albert Huggins

DL Joe Gaziano

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in London for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

View of a cottage during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
View of a cottage during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Defense during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Defense during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Overall view during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Overall view during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons player Storm Norton #77 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons player Storm Norton #77 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and AMBSE CEO Rich McKay during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and AMBSE CEO Rich McKay during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

