Falcons release inactives ahead of Week 4 London matchup with Jacksonville Jaguars

LONDON — Cordarrelle Patterson can make his 2023 debut at Wembley Stadium this Sunday. Patterson was not listed amongst the Falcons inactives ahead of the Falcons international matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Patterson has been working through a thigh injury since the early days of training camp. He has been inactive through the first three weeks of the season.

Head coach Arthur Smith said Friday that Patterson adds another wrinkle to the offense. There's an opportunity to see said wrinkle in London.

In other inactives news, WR Josh Ali did not travel to London with the team. He was listed as having an ankle injury on this week's injury reports.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)

CB Clark Phillips III

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

WR Josh Ali

DL Albert Huggins