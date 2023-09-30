Falcons designate defensive lineman as practice squad elevation

LONDON -- The Falcons have designated defensive lineman Timmy Horne as a practice squad elevation, the team announced on Saturday, the eve of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. This marks the second straight week the Falcons have done so, with the Kansas State alum playing 17 snaps on the defensive interior. He had two tackles to show for those efforts. Per the NFL game book, Horne did not play on special teams.
Horne was active in Week 3 over defensive linemen Albert Huggins and Joe Gaziano. Gaziano wasn't on the 53-man roster for Week 1 and was inactive the following weeks. Huggins was active in Weeks 1 and 2 but did not record a stat in Week 2, over 14 defensive snaps.
Horne didn't make the initial 53-man roster in 2023 but was signed to the team's practice squad. He played in all 17 games last season after making the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent, recording 27 tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed in that time.
