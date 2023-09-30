Falcons designate defensive lineman as practice squad elevation

Timmy Horne eligible to be active for second straight week, this time vs. Jaguars in London

Sep 30, 2023 at 04:00 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

LONDON -- The Falcons have designated defensive lineman Timmy Horne as a practice squad elevation, the team announced on Saturday, the eve of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. This marks the second straight week the Falcons have done so, with the Kansas State alum playing 17 snaps on the defensive interior. He had two tackles to show for those efforts. Per the NFL game book, Horne did not play on special teams.

timmy-horne

Horne was active in Week 3 over defensive linemen Albert Huggins and Joe Gaziano. Gaziano wasn't on the 53-man roster for Week 1 and was inactive the following weeks. Huggins was active in Weeks 1 and 2 but did not record a stat in Week 2, over 14 defensive snaps.

Horne didn't make the initial 53-man roster in 2023 but was signed to the team's practice squad. He played in all 17 games last season after making the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent, recording 27 tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed in that time.

Week 4 London Practice | 09.29.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in London for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 23

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View of a cottage during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 23

View of a cottage during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 23

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Defense during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 23

Defense during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 23

Overall view during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 23

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons player Storm Norton #77 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 23

Atlanta Falcons player Storm Norton #77 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 23

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 23

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and AMBSE CEO Rich McKay during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 23

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and AMBSE CEO Rich McKay during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 23

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 23

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Harrow Boarding School in Harrow, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 23

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 23

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 23

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 23

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 23

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up during practice at Harrow School in London, England on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Five things to watch when Falcons face Jaguars in London

The Week 4 matchup features two teams hungry for redemption. Who comes out on top? 
news

Nate Landman taking Kaden Elliss' advice as second NFL start looms in London

A 2022 opportunity set Elliss up for good fortune in the year after. How will Landman take hold of the opportunity in front of him now?
news

Who will win in Week 4, Falcons or Jaguars? Expert Picks

Falcons will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London 
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson receives designation ahead of Week 4 clash with Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Ali did not travel to London with the Falcons due to an ankle injury.
news

Nerdy Birds: The importance of early downs, rushing the passer and quick hits 

Sunday at Wembley will be a good test for Atlanta's offensive line and running backs. The Falcons will look to re-establish their explosive run game by extending runs post-contact. 
news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Jake Matthews' restructure, Calvin Ridley and more

We also discuss Kaleb McGary, the Falcons offense line and the importance of solid pass protection for a young quarterback in this Friday mailbag. 
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Josh Ali and Cordarrelle Patterson as Jaguars practice week continues

Ali did not participate in Thursday's practice 
news

For the Falcons, playing in London 'is something that we'll remember forever'

The Falcons will play their third-ever game in London on Sunday for a Week 4 matchup with the Jaguars. 
news

Jessie Bates III, Falcons teammates, support single mother's in Atlanta area

Bates, Tyler Allgeier and Micah Abernathy spent evening with women and children at Solomon's Temple Foundation
news

Analysis: Why covering Jaguars tight end Evan Engram well is important for Falcons success in London

Evan Engram is first in yards after the catch, second in receptions and third in receiving yards among all NFL tight ends. 
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson and Josh Ali participation status announced as Jaguars practice prep begins

Patterson and Ali were limited in Wednesday's practice 

Top News

Five things to watch when Falcons face Jaguars in London

Falcons designate defensive lineman as practice squad elevation

How to watch Falcons game vs. Jaguars: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Nate Landman taking Kaden Elliss' advice as second NFL start looms in London

Advertising