Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 4 loss to Jaguars in London

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.
The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-7, last Sunday in London for their Week 4 matchup at Wembley Stadium in front of 85,716 ticketed fans.
STELLAR STATS
-- Bijan Robinson continues to impress, rushing for 105 yards on 14 carries against the Jaguars. It was the second time he broke the 100-yard rushing mark, in just his fourth career game. He's only the second Falcons rookie running back ever, joining Williams Andrews, to accomplish such a feat. Robinson is now at 318 yards rushing on the season, which also makes him the second rookie running back in franchise history to break 300 so quickly. Again, Williams is the only other to do so with 351 in 1979.
-- Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith tallied six receptions, which ties a single-game career high for the seventh-year veteran. He had caught that many twice before with the Tennessee Titans (in a 38-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 18, 2018, and in a 27-23 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 27, 2019). His 95 yards receiving against the Jaguars, though, were a single-game career high on their own.
-- The Falcons are 0-2 in road games and 2-0 in home games this season. Quarterback Desmond Riddler is 0-4 in road games and 4-0 in home games for his career.
-- The Falcons had 5 net yards of offense in the first quarter. The Jaguars had 146. They finished with 287 and 300, respectively.
OBSCURE FACTS
-- The last time the Falcons lost to the Jaguars was Sept. 16, 2007, when Jacksonville won 13-7. That was also the last time Atlanta was limited to just 7 points by Jacksonville. The Falcons had won the other four games since then with 41, 23, 24 and 21 points to their name. The Jaguars have always scored double-digit points against the Falcons regardless of the outcome.
-- Defensive lineman David Onyemata, who joined the Falcons just this past offseason, recorded his first multi-sack game for Atlanta with 1½. The last time he did that was Nov. 22, 2020 for the New Orleans Saints in their 24-0 win against, well, the Falcons. He had two then.
-- Ridder did not throw a single interception in his four games last season. Through four games this season, he has thrown three. Ridder has as many interceptions as he does touchdown passes in 2023.
-- Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley's 30-yard touchdown reception was the 30th touchdown reception of his career, his second this season. The previous 28 were with the Falcons from 2018-21.
QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH
On the mindset coming out of a second consecutive loss…
"Reality is we got to find a way to jump start early. That's always going to start with me. We got the right guys in the locker room, but that is a reality. The other reality is thankfully we're 2-2 and got get back to Atlanta and get this thing jump started."
QUOTING THE FALCONS
Quarterback Desmond Ridder
On the environment in London, fans showing up at Wembley Stadium…
"It was great. They come from London, anywhere in the world, to be here to watch us. We thank them. We thank everyone that showed up and supported today. It was a great atmosphere and great place to play."
On what went wrong in the team's performance…
"Obviously, looking back, we (have) to find a way to start fast. Whatever that may be, however it is, that's just what we got to do. Then, I got to do a better job taking care of the ball."
QUOTING THE OPPONENT
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson
On the performance of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who played for the Falcons before a gambling suspension…
"I'm so proud of Calvin, what he's been through in his life. He's put a lot of things behind him. He's focused on the future. His testimony is one that can be spread to a lot of professional and younger generation athletes."
On whether it's easier preparing for the Falcons' run-first offense…
"I wouldn't say it's easy. They've got a tremendous young running back — (Bijan Robinson) is going to be very good in this league for a long time — and they have weapons on offense. That was evident. Obviously can't speak for them, but for us to prepare, it's something that our defense does a nice job of stopping or at least slowing down the run."
GAME LEADERS
Top 3 rushers
- Falcons: Bijan Robinson, 14 carries for 105 yards
- Jaguars: Travis Etienne, 20 carries for 55 yards
- Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, eight carries for 42 yards
Top 3 receivers
- Falcons: Jonnu Smith, six receptions for 95 yards
- Jaguars: Christian Kirk eight receptions for 84 yards
- Jaguars: Evan Engram, seven receptions for 59 yards
Top 3 passers
- Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, 23-30-0 for 207 yards and a touchdown (sacked twice)
- Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 19-31-2 for 191 yards and a touchdown (sacked four times)
- N/A
Top 3 tacklers
- Falcons: Richie Grant, 11 total tackles, nine solo
- Falcons: Nate Landman, 10 total tackles, eight solo
- Jaguars: Foye Oluokun, nine total tackles, eight solo (a fumble recovery)
NEXT UP
The Falcons (2-2) return stateside to host the Houston Texans (2-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Their Week 5 action will air live on FOX.
The Texans are coming off a 30-6 home win to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Take a look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London during Week 4.