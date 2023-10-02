Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 4 loss to Jaguars in London

QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH

On the mindset coming out of a second consecutive loss…

"Reality is we got to find a way to jump start early. That's always going to start with me. We got the right guys in the locker room, but that is a reality. The other reality is thankfully we're 2-2 and got get back to Atlanta and get this thing jump started."

QUOTING THE FALCONS

Quarterback Desmond Ridder

On the environment in London, fans showing up at Wembley Stadium…

"It was great. They come from London, anywhere in the world, to be here to watch us. We thank them. We thank everyone that showed up and supported today. It was a great atmosphere and great place to play."

On what went wrong in the team's performance…

"Obviously, looking back, we (have) to find a way to start fast. Whatever that may be, however it is, that's just what we got to do. Then, I got to do a better job taking care of the ball."

QUOTING THE OPPONENT

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson

On the performance of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who played for the Falcons before a gambling suspension…

"I'm so proud of Calvin, what he's been through in his life. He's put a lot of things behind him. He's focused on the future. His testimony is one that can be spread to a lot of professional and younger generation athletes."

On whether it's easier preparing for the Falcons' run-first offense…