Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 4 loss to Jaguars in London

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Jaguars game in Week 4.

Oct 02, 2023 at 10:20 AM
The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-7, last Sunday in London for their Week 4 matchup at Wembley Stadium in front of 85,716 ticketed fans.

STELLAR STATS

-- Bijan Robinson continues to impress, rushing for 105 yards on 14 carries against the Jaguars. It was the second time he broke the 100-yard rushing mark, in just his fourth career game. He's only the second Falcons rookie running back ever, joining Williams Andrews, to accomplish such a feat. Robinson is now at 318 yards rushing on the season, which also makes him the second rookie running back in franchise history to break 300 so quickly. Again, Williams is the only other to do so with 351 in 1979.

-- Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith tallied six receptions, which ties a single-game career high for the seventh-year veteran. He had caught that many twice before with the Tennessee Titans (in a 38-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 18, 2018, and in a 27-23 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 27, 2019). His 95 yards receiving against the Jaguars, though, were a single-game career high on their own.

-- The Falcons are 0-2 in road games and 2-0 in home games this season. Quarterback Desmond Riddler is 0-4 in road games and 4-0 in home games for his career.

-- The Falcons had 5 net yards of offense in the first quarter. The Jaguars had 146. They finished with 287 and 300, respectively.

OBSCURE FACTS

-- The last time the Falcons lost to the Jaguars was Sept. 16, 2007, when Jacksonville won 13-7. That was also the last time Atlanta was limited to just 7 points by Jacksonville. The Falcons had won the other four games since then with 41, 23, 24 and 21 points to their name. The Jaguars have always scored double-digit points against the Falcons regardless of the outcome.

-- Defensive lineman David Onyemata, who joined the Falcons just this past offseason, recorded his first multi-sack game for Atlanta with 1½. The last time he did that was Nov. 22, 2020 for the New Orleans Saints in their 24-0 win against, well, the Falcons. He had two then.

-- Ridder did not throw a single interception in his four games last season. Through four games this season, he has thrown three. Ridder has as many interceptions as he does touchdown passes in 2023.

-- Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley's 30-yard touchdown reception was the 30th touchdown reception of his career, his second this season. The previous 28 were with the Falcons from 2018-21.

QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH

On the mindset coming out of a second consecutive loss…

"Reality is we got to find a way to jump start early. That's always going to start with me. We got the right guys in the locker room, but that is a reality. The other reality is thankfully we're 2-2 and got get back to Atlanta and get this thing jump started."

QUOTING THE FALCONS

Quarterback Desmond Ridder

On the environment in London, fans showing up at Wembley Stadium…

"It was great. They come from London, anywhere in the world, to be here to watch us. We thank them. We thank everyone that showed up and supported today. It was a great atmosphere and great place to play."

On what went wrong in the team's performance…

"Obviously, looking back, we (have) to find a way to start fast. Whatever that may be, however it is, that's just what we got to do. Then, I got to do a better job taking care of the ball."

QUOTING THE OPPONENT

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson

On the performance of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who played for the Falcons before a gambling suspension…

"I'm so proud of Calvin, what he's been through in his life. He's put a lot of things behind him. He's focused on the future. His testimony is one that can be spread to a lot of professional and younger generation athletes."

On whether it's easier preparing for the Falcons' run-first offense…

"I wouldn't say it's easy. They've got a tremendous young running back — (Bijan Robinson) is going to be very good in this league for a long time — and they have weapons on offense. That was evident. Obviously can't speak for them, but for us to prepare, it's something that our defense does a nice job of stopping or at least slowing down the run."

GAME LEADERS

Top 3 rushers

  1. Falcons: Bijan Robinson, 14 carries for 105 yards
  2. Jaguars: Travis Etienne, 20 carries for 55 yards
  3. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, eight carries for 42 yards

Top 3 receivers

  1. Falcons: Jonnu Smith, six receptions for 95 yards
  2. Jaguars: Christian Kirk eight receptions for 84 yards
  3. Jaguars: Evan Engram, seven receptions for 59 yards

Top 3 passers

  1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, 23-30-0 for 207 yards and a touchdown (sacked twice)
  2. Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 19-31-2 for 191 yards and a touchdown (sacked four times)
  3. N/A

Top 3 tacklers

  1. Falcons: Richie Grant, 11 total tackles, nine solo
  2. Falcons: Nate Landman, 10 total tackles, eight solo
  3. Jaguars: Foye Oluokun, nine total tackles, eight solo (a fumble recovery)

NEXT UP

The Falcons (2-2) return stateside to host the Houston Texans (2-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Their Week 5 action will air live on FOX.

The Texans are coming off a 30-6 home win to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Game Photos | Week 4 Falcons at Jaguars in London

Take a look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London during Week 4.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a stop during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 120

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a stop during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 120

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 120

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 120

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 120

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a stop during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 120

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a stop during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17and cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 line up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 120

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17and cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 line up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 120

General view of fans during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 120

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 120

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 120

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 120

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 120

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 120

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 120

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 120

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17and cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 line up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 120

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17and cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 line up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 120

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 120

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the ball carrier during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 120

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 pursues the ball carrier during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 120

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 120

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to catch a pass during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 attempts to catch a pass during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 120

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 lines up during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 120

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 lines up during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 runs up field during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 120

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 runs up field during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 120

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Offensive huddle during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 120

Offensive huddle during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 line up during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 line up during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 120

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 is tackled after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 is tackled after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 120

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 120

A general view during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 120

A general view during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 120

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 is tackled after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 is tackled after a catch during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
A general view during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 120

A general view during the first half of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 120

General view of fans during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 120

General view of fans during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 120

General view of fans during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 and outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 react during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 120

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 and outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 react during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 120

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 defends during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 120

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 120

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 120

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 prepares to snap the ball during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 120

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 prepares to snap the ball during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 120

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 120

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 120

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 120

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 run up field during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 120

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 run up field during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 120

General view of fans during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 120

General view of fans during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 120

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 looks on during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 120

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 looks on during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 120

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 120

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
113 / 120

General view of fans during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 hits the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 120

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 hits the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 120

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
117 / 120

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
118 / 120

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
119 / 120

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
120 / 120

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
