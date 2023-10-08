Week 5: What happened in Falcons home win over Texans

Atlanta moves to 3-2 on the season after its Week 5 game against Houston at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

Oct 08, 2023 at 04:04 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

ATLANTA — It must have been good to be home.

After a two-game road and losing stint, the Atlanta Falcons returned to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday for their Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Falcons defended their turf, winning 21-19 with a walk-off field goal. They are now 3-2 overall. 

Below is how every game recap this 2023 season will be broken down by quarter for right-at-the-buzzer consumption, starting with a note that Atlanta won the coin toss and opted to start with the ball.

FIRST QUARTER

For the fifth consecutive week, the Falcons were unable to tally more than three plays on their first offensive drive. Two runs from running back Bijan Robinson and an incomplete pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder to wide receiver Drake London left Atlanta 6 yards short of a first down. Special teams came out to punt.

The Texans offense then managed just five plays but made it far enough downfield to make a 38-yard field goal.

While the Falcons' opening attempt on offense didn't go as planned, their answer did -- and it featured a trick play. The biggest gain of Atlanta's second drive was thanks to a 22-yard pass from -- checks notes -- London to tight end Jonnu Smith. Four moves later, Ridder ran the ball into the end zone himself from 7 yards out.

(Note: That was the first time this season the Falcons have scored a touchdown in the first quarter. They also go into the second quarter with the lead for just the second time this season, the other being in the Week 2 win against the Green Bay Packers.)

Scoring plays:

Texans: Ka'imi Fairbairn 38-yard field goal … 3-0, HOU

Falcons: Desmond Ridder 7-yard run; Younghoe Koo PAT … 7-3, ATL

END Q1: 7-3, Falcons

SECOND QUARTER

The Texans offense maintained possession from the first and into the second quarter, and the Falcons defense was able to slow Houston's forward motion enough that it couldn't steal the lead away. Texans had to settle for a field goal, making a 43-yard attempt.

That left Atlanta with a 1-point advantage.

(Note: The Falcons had the first successful third-down conversation -- by either team -- with 5 minutes, 23 seconds left in the half. At that point, the Falcons were 1-for-5. The Texans were 0-for-5.)

Houston flipped the script right before the end of the half -- literally with six seconds remaining -- when it made another field goal, this time from 28 yards. That gave the Texans a 2-point advantage as both teams went into the locker room.

(Note: Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was injured on a play at the 1:45 mark. He jogged off the sideline and immediately went into the sideline medical tent. He was evaluated for a potential head injury and cleared to return after the break.)

Scoring plays:

Texans: Ka'imi Fairbairn 43-yard field goal … 7-6, ATL

Texans: Ka'imi Fairbairn 28-yard field goal … 9-7, HOU

Halftime: 9-7, Texans

THIRD QUARTER

It was bound to happen eventually: Robinson made a mistake.

During the Falcons' first offensive drive of the second half, the rookie fumbled on a 1-yard run. The Texans recovered and took over at the Atlanta 30-yard line.

Robinson's loss cost the Falcons three points when the Texans attempted and made a 42-yard field goal.

(Note: All 12 of the Texans' points at this stage of the game were accomplished by their special teams.)

When the Falcons offense took the field again, it was a veteran who goofed. Smith caught a 10-yard pass from Ridder, but the Texans punched it out to force another fumble. They were en route to a 22-yard return when Ridder ultimately made the tackle to stop the forward progress.

The Falcons defense handled it from there, forcing the Texans to go three-and-out. No score repercussions from the second fumble.

When the clock ran out for this period, Atlanta had a decision to make: Does the offense go for it on third-and-1?

Scoring plays:

Texans: Ka'imi Fairbairn 42-yard field goal … 12-7, HOU

END Q3: 12-7, Texans

FOURTH QUARTER

The Falcons went for it.

And they got it, via a 3-yard run from running back Tyler Allgeier.

Things got interesting then. The Falcons kept making moves, landing at the Houston 6-yard line. Ridder hit Robinson with a shovel pass from there, and some how, some way, Robinson caught it basically behind his back and held on long enough to score a touchdown.

Atlanta went for the 2-point conversion afterward, and with a pass from Ridder to Allgeier, they got that, too.

The tide turned in the Falcons' favor. Because defense came out and forced a three-and-out right afterward. Atlanta's offense was back at it again.

The Falcons rolled into Texans territory, but efforts stalled out there. Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo came out to at least add points with a 33-yard field goal.

(Note: Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell was injured on a play at the 5:03 mark. He was able to walk off under his own power and headed straight to the sideline medical tent. He was evaluated for a potential head injury and cleared to return.)

Atlanta held a six-point lead at the two-minute warning. The Texans, though, closed the gap and reclaimed the advantage when quarterback C.J. Stroud found tight end Dalton Schultz for a 18-yard touchdown reception.

The game came down to an Atlanta 37-yard field goal.

Koo made it. Falcons win by two points.

Scoring plays:

Falcons: Desmond Ridder 6-yard pass to Bijan Robinson; Ridder 2-point pass to Tyler Allgeier … 15-12, ATL

Falcons: Younghoe Koo 33-yard field goal … 18-12, ATL

Texans: C.J. Stroud 18-yard pass to Dalton Schultz; Ka'imi Fairbairn PAT … 19-18, HOU

Falcons: Younghoe Koo 37-yard field goal … 21-19, ATL

FINAL: 21-19, ATL

Game Photos | Week 5 Falcons vs Texans

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Houston Texans during Week 5.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 interacts with fans before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 interacts with fans before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Fans tailgate prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans tailgate prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 warms up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 warm up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 warm up before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 warm sup before during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 warm sup before during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Pre-game team huddle prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Pre-game team huddle prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 and long snapper Liam McCullough #49 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 and long snapper Liam McCullough #49 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 walks out prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 walks out prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players walk out before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players walk out before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Players run out prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Players run out prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs out before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 runs out before the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

General view prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
General view prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown as wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 blocks during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 rushes for a touchdown as wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 blocks during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 celebrates with running back Tyler Allgeier #25 after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 celebrates after a play during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 celebrates after a play during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offense during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offense during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 defends during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 defends during the first quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 calls out during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 calls out during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs down field during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 runs down field during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrates after a catch during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrates after a catch during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Fans look on during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans look on during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 react after a play during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 react after a play during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a play during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 reacts after a play during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball for a two-point conversion during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball for a two-point conversion during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball for a two-point conversion during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball for a two-point conversion during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with tight end Kyle Pitts #8 after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores the game-winning field goal during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores the game-winning field goal during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores the game-winning field goal during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 scores the game-winning field goal during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 reacts during the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

General view after the win in the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)
General view after the win in the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Bee Trofort-Wilson/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 after scoring the game-winning field goal after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 after scoring the game-winning field goal after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrate in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 celebrate in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 celebrates in the locker room after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in two installments of Bair Mail heading into Week 6.

