Week 5: What happened in Falcons home win over Texans

Videos Breaking down Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson in Falcons win over Texans

Videos Desmond Ridder, Younghoe Koo, Bijan Robinson and others speak to media after Falcons victory over Texans

Videos Falcons' top plays vs. Texans | Week 5

Videos Arthur Smith addresses media following Atlanta Falcons victory over the Houston Texans

Videos Texans vs. Falcons highlights Week 5

Videos Younghoe Koo delivers game-winning field goal for Falcons vs. Texans

Videos Ridder's 23-yard pass to London gets Falcons into FG range late in fourth quarter

Videos Koo's 33-yard FG extends Falcons' lead to six points in fourth quarter

Videos Tyler Allgeier puts the Falcons up three with a two-point conversion catch

Videos Desmond Ridder with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Bijan Robinson vs. Houston Texans

Videos Ridder's dart to Pitts goes for 20 yards

Videos Jonnu Smith absorbs a blow and keeps going on 18-yard reception

Videos Can't-Miss Play: Drake London channels Megatron on 32-yard deep catch

Videos MyCole Prewitt rumbles for 22 yards to set Atlanta up in the red zone

Videos Ridder rifles an 18-yard pass to Pitts

Videos Ridder unloads 28-yard pass to fullback Keith Smith

Videos Desmond Ridder rushes for a 7-yard touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Videos Ridder pinpoints Pitts in red zone for 16-yard pickup

Videos Drake London's left-handed pass hits Jonnu Smith for 22-yard gain

Videos Jonnu Smith finds open space for 13-yard catch and run

Videos Ryan Nielsen, Marquice Williams, and Dave Ragone speak to media about preparing to take on Houston Texans

Videos Grady Jarrett, Richie Grant, & Jake Matthews on being ready to compete in week 5 matchup against the Texans

Videos Bud Dupree on football, family, business ventures and representing middle Georgia well | Falcons in Focus

Videos Desmond Ridder, Jerry Gray, Mack Hollins and others on getting back on track ahead week 5 matchup

Videos Bijan Robinson, Desmond Ridder and state of team after four games | Falcons Final Whistle Podcast

Videos Arthur Smith updates media on the Falcons mindset and preparation for Texans matchup in week 5

Videos Communication and collaboration set up the Falcons' defense for success | Film Review | NFL

Videos Keys to Falcons redemption in week 5 | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos "Keep playing ball!" | Jessie Bates is mic'd up against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Videos Arthur Smith addresses media following Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars and looks ahead to Houston Texans matchup

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks to media following the Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars matchup at Wembley Stadium

Videos Falcons' top plays vs. Jaguars Week 4

Videos Arthur Smith postgame press conference | Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Videos Toy Story Fun Day: Jonnu Smith gains 33 yards

Videos Jonnu Smith 33-yard catch and run

Videos Bijan Robinson 9-yard gain

Videos Bijan Robinson's stiff-arm on 21-yard run

Videos Bijan Robinson 38-yard burst

Videos Toy Story Fun Day:Trevor Lawrence is sacked to end the first half