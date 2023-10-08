Falcons release inactives list ahead of hosting the Houston Texans at home in Week 5

The Falcons had a healthy injury report heading into the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

Oct 08, 2023 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

ATLANTA -- The Falcons had a clean bill of health heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans at home this Sunday. So clean, in fact, that not a single player was listed on any of the injury reports in the lead up to the game.

This meant the Falcons had to make decisions about healthy scratches.

In the biggest news, defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham is inactive in Week 5. Graham suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, but returned to full health prior to the start of 2023. Graham has been active for every game this season so far. He has four combined tackles, no sacks and no quarterback hits.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 5:

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Ta'Quon Graham

DL Joe Gaziano

ILB Andre Smith Jr.

WR Zay Malone

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback)

