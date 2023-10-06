'He can't do it on his own': Falcons locker room stands with quarterback Desmond Ridder

It's no secret there was a video making rounds on the internet that made it appear as if another teammate felt differently.

Late in the second quarter of the Jaguars loss, the ESPN+ broadcast caught Ridder going up to wide receiver Mack Hollins on the sideline, looking for a high-five or something of that nature. Hollins, instead, snapped in anger.

Not only did Hollins clarify in a postgame interview his reaction was not directed toward Ridder, he did so again this week. It was meant for the offense overall.

"Obviously, looking at the clip after the game, it looks like I'm talking to Des," Hollins said. "Like, who the hell am I to talk to a quarterback about how to throw a ball? Like, have I dropped a ball? Yes. So, I have no business telling a quarterback how to throw a ball. … We weren't playing at our standard, and I was frustrated about that. That's what my outburst was about. Des just happened to be there, the guy that was in front of me."

Ridder knows that. There's no bad blood between the two.

Besides, the offense's lack of production — one touchdown in the last two games — isn't a point of pride for anyone. The hope is things will start clicking for the Falcons offensively this weekend. Because the defense has been doing its job, holding every opponent to less than 25 points so far.

Even that performance difference between the two units, though, hasn't created a divide. Everyone is aware it's a team game. Blame can't fall solely on Ridder's shoulders.

"On Monday, when he came in, everybody was rallying around him," Robinson said. "He was in the locker room, just like all of us, having fun. He had a smile on his face. …