Taking control: Inside Desmond Ridder's journey to QB1

FOURTH DOWN

The Falcons are going for it with Ridder.

For somebody who loves control, Ridder really didn't have a whole lot of it when he came to Atlanta. He regained that part of his identity when he took over the huddle last season, but the comfort and command he feels are even more evident now as he enters the 2023 schedule as the starter.

"Night and day," London said. "He may not say he sees it or he may say he's acting the same, but you can tell, there's more sense of urgency and more confidence there."

Ridder does indeed say he has been going about his business the exact same since Day 1: Prioritizing his prep work regardless of where he falls on the depth chart.

And maybe that's true. Maybe that's how Ridder found success in high school and college. Maybe that's how he got to where he is today.

"He's thinking about football in a certain way, where it's just not what I told you as a coach and then going to repeat it back to me," Ragone said. "It's what I told you and then asking follow-up questions on potential things that he might get."

Ridder does his best to go beyond the basics. He wants to be as prepared as possible for anything possible when he steps out onto the field. Because, with knowledge comes power. But also, ease.

That ease should never be taken for granted. The quarterback is the most important domino to fall in the offensive cascade.

"You definitely have to take a deep breath, but then it just goes back to preparation," Ridder said. "Obviously, if you struggle to get the play call out and then struggle to get lined up, things are going to start moving a lot faster in your head, which is going speed you up mentally. If you're prepared with everything that you have going on, if you're prepared with what you think the defense is going to bring you, you kind of see everything. You picture it in your head, and it slows down a lot for you."

It sounds cheesy, but it can literally unfold like a slow-motion scene in a movie sometimes.

Those theatrics rang true in the Falcons' second exhibition game versus the Cincinnati Bengals – a 13-all tie earlier this month. Ridder commanded the opening drive alone, and it lasted 10 plays and netted 57 yards. Things were going well for him – considering none of the penalties that backtracked the offense were his fault – until he was picked off in the red zone. Otherwise, Ridder hit seven of his nine passes for 162 yards.

That was all she wrote for Ridder this preseason.

"We feel pretty strongly that he's going to be our quarterback of the future," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said during training camp.

That future begins Sunday (1 p.m., FOX) when the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their season opener.

Or, at least that's the future of the franchise. Ridder's future in football began long ago, when he first earned the right to play quarterback — and never looked back.