Analysis: Looking at all of the Falcons opening offensive drives and determining whether they're indeed starting slow

Each game has its own ebbs and flows, so it'll never be as simple as compiling an average like that. The key, though, is reaching some sort of a rhythm as an offense. And that is where the Falcons have struggled so far. Their yardage totals have fluctuated each week — 281, 224, 358 and 300 from Weeks 1 through 4 in order. And when broken down into passing and rushing — 91 and 130, 235 and 211, 139 and 44, then 160 and 127, all respectively — that lack of consistency is even more evident.

"It's just one little thing here and there on each of those plays — whether it's at the start of the game or whether it's along in the middle of the game, whatever it may be — that is keeping us from keeping that momentum going," Ridder said. "For us, it's about executing every single play. It's about all 11 guys on the field doing their job and doing it to the fullest. And making sure that when we go out there, we're playing as all 11 and not just 10."